New York Subliners sign Decemate as Asim replacement for CDL Stage 4 Major - Dexerto

The New York Subliners have brought in Jacob ‘Decemate’ Cato to stand in for Obaid ‘Asim’ Asim during the CDL Stage 4 Major.

Just before the big event for Stage 4 got going on June 17, Asim posted a Twitlonger explaining he wouldn’t be able to make it to the tournament for unspecified reasons – definitely not something fans wanted to hear.

But the good news is the Subliners wasted no time in bringing in journeyman CoD pro Decemate as a temporary replacement player for the Stage 4 Major, making the announcement on June 15.

Join us in welcoming @Decemate as he answers the call for Major IV. Let's show 'em what we're made of. #NYSL pic.twitter.com/PxgIm8Lo7A — NYSL (@Subliners) June 15, 2021

The Subliners indicated on Twitter that Decemate would be “answering the call” for just this major, but Asim didn’t mention in his announcement exactly when he would be back, so there’s no telling exactly how long the 23-year-old stand-in will be sticking around.

Related News

Advertisement

To watch along with the Subliners and all the other teams this weekend, be sure to check out our official Stage 4 Major hub where you can find the stream along with live scores and daily recaps.