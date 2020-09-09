New York Subliners release Censor and Accuracy from CDL roster

The New York Subliners have released Doug ‘Censor’ Martin and Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi as the off-season free agency continues to see multiple Call of Duty League teams making big roster changes.

CDL teams are looking forward to the 2021 season that will feature a change to 4v4. The structural change calls for orgs to field one less player per team, atop of any other changes planned to improve their lineups.

Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda and substitute Nick ‘Happy’ Suda had previously announced they were departing the Subliners. That now makes it four players that the New York org has parted ways with since free agency began.

“Wish you guys nothing but the best next year, appreciate all the effort you put in throughout (Modern Warfare) and the memories,” Subliners coach Revan said.

“Even though we got our time torched daily I always looked forward to 2PM scrims. Was a rough start to the year but we worked hard to turn it around and we did. Thank you.”

Temp and Accuracy were a part of the Subliners starting lineup throughout the CDL. The team began the inaugural season dead last during the Launch Weekend, but made a turnaround by the end of the year to get first place when they hosted the online New York Home Series.

Before joining the Subliners, Censor went on an all-out campaign to get picked up by a CDL team and was successfully able to get signed by the Subliners as a substitute player.

Now the New York-based team dropped notable members of both their starting lineup and talent pool of subs.

NEW YORK SUBLINERS DROPPED PLAYERS

Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi

Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda

Doug ‘Censor’ Martin

Nick ‘Happy’ Suda

Thank you @AccuracyLA, @Temp, @Censor, and @OpSuda for representing New York in our inaugural season of the @CODLeague. We are grateful for all of your contributions to the team. We wish you all the best in your next chapter.#NYSL pic.twitter.com/Cx5LmKhFNu — NYSL (@Subliners) September 8, 2020

The move comes on the heels of other teams like the London Royal Ravens and the Paris Legion off-loading their entire lineups a few days after the free agency window opened.

We’ve already seen star players like Brandon 'Dashy' Otell and James 'Clayster' Eubanks released from LA OpTic and Dallas Empire, respectively.

Any new contracts for these free agents can't happen until September 14, per CDL rules