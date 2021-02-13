Logo
New Warzone Season 2 teaser adds lightning storms over Verdansk

Published: 13/Feb/2021 20:06 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 21:01

by Julian Young
Activision

In another apparent teaser for Season 2 of Warzone, players spotted a lightning storm looming over Verdansk and shared footage of the strange phenomenon that is overtaking the map.

With Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 winding down, players have already set their sights on what Activision and Raven have planned for Season 2. Season 1’s battle pass is scheduled to end on February 24, and players are assuming the game’s next season will kick off shortly after.

In the lead-up to Black Ops Cold War’s release in November 2020, Activision started rolling out teasers for the new game inside Warzone. Similarly, on February 11, players noticed a strange new machine in Verdansk’s hospital, which appeared to be the first in-game teaser for Season 2.

Now, it seems that players in Warzone have spotted another potential teaser for next season. In a clip shared to Reddit, one player showed off footage of a lightning storm looming in the air above the original Warzone map.

Call of Duty Warzone Zombies Season 2 Teaser
Twitter / ProRebornYT
On February 11, the first in-game teaser for the next season of Warzone appeared in the hospital.

The short clip shared by ‘u/SavageSesh’ shows the player looking out across Verdansk, then seeing three lightning bolt shoot down from clouds hanging over the map. “Has anyone else noticed the lightning on Warzone? Anyone know what it means?” they asked.

Other players speculated in the comments that the lightning strikes were another part of the Season 2 teaser lineup, with one user spelling out the connection between the two: “If I recall, there’s supposed to be some kind of Season 2 event [in-game teaser].”

Some players thought the lightning could simply be a visual glitch. “Probably another bug,” one user replied. Others joked that the spectacle was related to the game’s hacking issues. “Storms of glitches and hackers,” read one reply, with another saying “Season 2 of bugs and glitches incoming.”

Has anyone else noticed the lightning on Warzone? Anyone know what it means? from CODWarzone

Some users wanted to know where they could find the teaser, and one asked “Where on the map is this? Looks cool.” A second player responded “It’s outside the fire station at the top of the dam, looking towards the airport,” so it looks like you should head that way if you want to check this out for yourself.

Leading up to the Black Ops Cold War/Warzone live event, the official Call of Duty Twitter account announced a specific date and time for players to be present in-game, so it’s likely another announcement will occur before any major teasers are revealed.

It has yet to been seen whether or not the lightning is a teaser, glitch, or some other random occurrence. Players should keep their eyes peeled for the lightning storm when they jump into Verdansk, and we will keep you updated on any new Season 2 teasers or live events.

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 20:16

by David Purcell
MLS

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals start on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Story so far: New York City FC’s Didychrislito hungry for FC Cincinnati’s title

High in the standings is Didychrislito, representing New York City FC, and comes into the finals with some serious momentum. The player was crowned the victor of the eMLS League Series One, presented by Coca-Cola, on January 17, following a 4-2 aggregate win over New York Red Bulls competitor Adamou.

At the top of the table is Austin FC’s xbLeU, after putting together an impressive streak of victories in Series Two so far, and just behind him is DC United’s KingCJ0. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top — as the margin of points in the top six places were so tight. Now, though, it’s all about who can perform in the knockouts.

Lastly, defending champion of Series Two, FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle, sits in fifth position this time around. It will be interesting to see if he can turn up on the big occasion to retain his crown.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

eMLS League Series Two finals bracket
MLS
Here’s how the bracket shapes up for the eMLS League Series Two Finals.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: NYC_Chris (New York City FC) vs FCC Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) vs Maloney (Orlando City) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…