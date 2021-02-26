New Warzone map reportedly coming in April following leaked Verdansk nuke event - Dexerto

Warzone could be moving away from Verdansk rather soon as a new report suggests a major update is set for April, bringing with it a Black Ops Cold War overhaul along with an entirely new map.
Since the release of Warzone on March 10, 2020, players have grown accustomed to there being just one map. While Rebirth Island was introduced in December, Verdansk has served as the only map for regular-sized competition since launch.
After months of teasers throughout Warzone’s ongoing narrative, it appears we’re finally set to break new ground. An in-game nuke event will allegedly be the catalyst for one of the biggest updates yet.
At the end of Season 2, nukes around Verdansk will finally be set in motion and serve as the transition to a new 1980’s themed map, according to a report from VideoGamesChronicle.
LEAK: According to a report from @VGC_News, Season 2 will be the final season for Verdansk in Warzone.
The report states that the nukes found in Verdansk will blow up, leading to a totally new Black Ops themed map in April. pic.twitter.com/v7J6Py8RRZ
Now, VGC states that this event is coming sooner than later with the end of Season 2 kicking off a major revamp. With the new Battle Pass now available, we know that April 22 is the targeted date for Season 3.
This is reportedly when the new map will come into focus. Nuclear silos now open across Verdansk could be advancing through launch stages as the current season progresses. Once it all kicks off, Verdansk will reportedly be no more.
Players will allegedly be sent to a 1980’s themed battleground, with familiar Black Ops locations scattered throughout. While a number of key areas were featured throughout the earlier Blackout mode in Black Ops 4, this could pave the way for yet another nostalgia hit.
Silos across Verdansk appear to be opening for a nuclear event to round out Season 2.
Zombies have just arrived in Verdansk thanks to the new Ship POI. A leading theory suggests that a zombie outbreak could leave no choice but to nuke the area.
As Season 2 unfolds, perhaps it’s only a matter of time until more locations are overrun by the undead. Be on the lookout for any subtle changes across Verdansk as we enter what could be our final weeks on the map.
The Call of Duty League has combined Weeks 2 and 3 of Stage 1 into one massive Super Week of matches, and everything you need to watch and follow the event live can be found below.
FaZe become first team to 4-0 this season after defeating Mutineers.
OpTic notch second win in a row after taking down LA Guerrillas.
Subliners shred ROKKR apart in one of the most dominant wins in CDL history.
Day 5 preview: LAT vs LON, TOR vs PAR, DAL vs NYSL – starts 3PM ET.
Due to the inclement weather in Texas and other parts of the United States causing power outages for a lot of pro players, the CDL opted to combine the Week 2 and 3 matches into Super Week.
Seven straight days of matches will see all 12 teams in action at least three times, and with the Stage 1 Major looming around the corner, this will be the final opportunity for teams to improve their seeding for the $500,000 tournament.
CDL Super Week: Stream
The CDL streams all of its matches exclusively on YouTube, which is where you can also find replays of matches that have already been completed.
CDL Super Week: Schedule
Day 4: Thursday, February 25
Match
Hardpoint
S&D
Control
Hardpoint
S&D
Game 1
ROKKR 0-3 Subliners
NY 250-82 (Raid)
NY 6-0 (Moscow)
NY 3-2 (Raid)
N/A
N/A
Game 2
OpTic 3-1 Guerrillas
LAG 250-234 (Garrison)
CHI 6-3 (Moscow)
CHI 3-1 (Raid)
CHI 250-191 (Moscow)
N/A
Game 3
FaZe 3-1 Mutineers
FLA 250-196 (Garrison)
ATL 6-1 (Moscow)
ATL 3-2 (Garrison)
ATL 250-190 (Moscow)
N/A
FaZe clinch top seed, OpTic & Subliners stay hot
The New York Subliners continued their hot streak with another masterclass performance against the Minnesota ROKKR in what was arguably the most one-sided victory in CDL history. The Subliners have now swept both of their opponents during Super Week, improving to 2-1 on the season.
New York @Subliners have been on a whole other level during Super Week 🔥
OpTic Chicago improved to 3-1 on the season after taking down LA Guerrillas, who have now lost two in a row during CDL Super Week. It looked like the series might go the way of an upset after LAG surprisingly took the first Hardpoint, but OpTic settled down to win the next three maps and secure the win.
The final match of the day saw Atlanta FaZe take care of business against Florida Mutineers, becoming the first team to hit 4-0 this season. With the victory, FaZe have also clinched the top seed in Group B, meaning they will start the upcoming Stage 1 Major in the second round of the Winners Bracket.
Mutineers get first win of 2021, FaZe stay unbeaten
After losing their season-opener at CDL Opening Weekend, Florida Mutineers’ new-look lineup got their first win of 2021 with a 3-1 victory over LA Guerrillas, who now sit at 1-2. LAG won the first map in dominant fashion before the Mutineers ripped off three straight maps to secure the series.
The second match of the day was a battle of the unbeatens as Atlanta FaZe took on Toronto Ultra. The series started back-and-forth, and if it wasn’t for a clutch break at the end of the Raid Hardpoint, Atlanta may have found themselves down 0-2 early.
But things settled down after the second map as FaZe took games three and four quite comfortably to secure the 3-1 victory. The win now gives the boys in red a league-leading three wins, against just zero losses, while Ultra drop to 1-1.
Legion & Subliners sweep their way to first wins, ROKKR stay hot vs Surge
After going 0-2 in the Opening Weekend, Paris Legion finally got their first win of 2021 at Super Week, and what a win it was. Despite being underdogs to the Mutineers, Legion pulled off a shocking sweep that featured a rare Hardpoint ending on time.
Following Paris’ script, the New York Subliners also notched their first one in the win column after sweeping London Royal Ravens in perhaps the most dominant performance we’ve seen so far in 2021.
None of the three maps were close, especially the Control, which saw NYSL shred their opponents from start to finish and not give them even a chance at making any sort of comeback. With the loss, Royal Ravens now sit at 0-2 early on in the season.
Rounding off a trio of Day 2 sweeps was Minnesota ROKKR grabbing their second win in a row after taking apart Seattle Surge 3-0. The series was closer than the final scoreline would suggest as Surge did make solid comebacks in both the S&D and Control, only to fall just short in both.
Empire & LA Thieves escape upsets, OpTic back to winning ways
Having already suffered an upset loss at Opening Weekend, Dallas Empire barely avoided back-to-back such defeats in their match vs London Royal Ravens. Despite getting completely dominated by the Subliners the day before, London pushed the defending champs to a fifth map before ultimately coming up just short of their first win of the season.
LA Thieves found themselves in a similar situation against the Seattle Subliners, who, just like London, were swept the day before. A back-and-forth affair saw the match pushed to a game five, but that was the most resistance that Surge could offer as LAT dominated the final S&D 6-0, thanks to some historic numbers put up by TJHaLy.
The third and final match of the day saw OpTic Chicago back in action for the first time since their Opening Weekend loss to FaZe. Faced with a stiff test in Toronto Ultra, the Green Wall started off with one of the most dominant Hardpoint wins in CDL history, putting Ultra in the dreaded ‘100-point club.’
The series settled down and got a bit closer after that but OpTic ultimately edged out the victory in four maps, improving to 2-1 on the season while Toronto dropped to 1-2.
Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
CDL Super Week: Teams & Rosters
CDL roster spotlight: Minnesota ROKKR’s new-look lineup delivered an upset victory over Dallas Empire at Opening Weekend.
All 12 teams are participating in the Week 2 event, split into the two groups that were drawn at the start of Stage 1. All teams within the same group play each other once during the Stage, for a total of five matches.
Group A
Team
Roster
Dallas Empire
Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens
Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves
Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR
Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners
Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge
Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
Group B
Team
Roster
Atlanta FaZe
Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers
Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas
SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago
Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion
AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra
Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.