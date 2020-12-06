New Warzone map, mode & Gulag coming in Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Activision have confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone will indeed be getting a brand new Rebirth Island map, mode, and “Gulag experience” once Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War kicks off on December 16.

Despite being delayed, the anticipation for BOCW Season 1 is higher than ever – and not just for all the new content coming to multiplayer & Zombies. Warzone fans are in for a major treat as well, as devs have been teasing that S1 will also bring the next chapter of the popular battle royale.

For a while, it wasn’t clear what that actually meant in terms of in-game content, but now Activision has announced more details about their plans and things have become even more exciting.

“Battle Royale is set to go beyond Verdansk: prepare to drop into a new Warzone map and mode at launch,” they wrote in a Dec. 4 blog post.

Rebirth Island Warzone map & mode

While this new map and mode haven’t been officially revealed outside of this announcement, there have been plenty of leaks and speculation as to what those could be. It seems almost certain now that the map will be called Rebirth Island and take place on an island that’s similar to Alcatraz in Blackout – CoD’s first battle royale prior to Warzone.

Rebirth Island has been mentioned in the official Season 1 Roadmap and announcement image, and data-miners have even managed to render an image of what it looks like in-game.

It also makes sense that if a new mode is being released along with this map, the two would be tied together somehow. Based on the newly leaked voice lines that we’ve included below, it appears that there will be a specific objective to the Rebirth Island mode with possible additional respawning options being available to players.

This objective appears to be focused around “vengeance,” “revenge,” and “payback,” which the characters say repeatedly in the pre-set dialogue. There’s also mention of “reinforcements” and “being last alive,” which makes it all seem even more similar to Blackout’s Alcatraz, which allowed eliminated players to spawn back in as long as just one teammate was still alive.

Warzone Season 1: “New Gulag experience”

That’s not all; the publishers also said that S1 will introduce a “new Gulag experience” for eliminated players to fight each other and earn the right to another life. The current Gulag system hasn’t changed much since launch, with the only tweaks being various categories of weapons being frequently rotated in and out.

What this new “experience” means for Warzone remains to be seen, however. The likeliest change is that the devs will switch the setting where these post-death battles take place – from the current underground shower stalls to another similarly-sized location.

Unless they want to fundamentally alter how the whole system works, then it’s not probable for there to be too many major alterations other than that, as well as, of course, switching around weapons and including guns from Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer.

What else is coming in Warzone x BOCW Season 1?

There’s plenty of content coming to Warzone aside from the new map, mode, and Gulag experience. Once the December 16 integration takes place, all of the weapons in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer will be available in the battle royale – players will be able to pick and choose between BOCW or Modern Warfare loadouts.

Furthermore, the progression systems of Warzone, BOCW, and MW will be unified into a single structure, allowing players to level up simultaneously across all three titles whenever playing any of them.

There’s also all the stuff that we don’t know about – content the devs have planned that they might not have announced yet – so there’s plenty to be excited for once Warzone x BOCW Season 1 launches.