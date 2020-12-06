Logo
Call of Duty

New Warzone map, mode & Gulag coming in Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 6/Dec/2020 19:45 Updated: 6/Dec/2020 20:37

by Albert Petrosyan
Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Activision have confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone will indeed be getting a brand new Rebirth Island map, mode, and “Gulag experience” once Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War kicks off on December 16.

Despite being delayed, the anticipation for BOCW Season 1 is higher than ever – and not just for all the new content coming to multiplayer & Zombies. Warzone fans are in for a major treat as well, as devs have been teasing that S1 will also bring the next chapter of the popular battle royale.

For a while, it wasn’t clear what that actually meant in terms of in-game content, but now Activision has announced more details about their plans and things have become even more exciting.

“Battle Royale is set to go beyond Verdansk: prepare to drop into a new Warzone map and mode at launch,” they wrote in a Dec. 4 blog post.

Brighting the BOCW Season 1 teaser image in Photoshop clearly names Rebirth Island.

Rebirth Island Warzone map & mode

While this new map and mode haven’t been officially revealed outside of this announcement, there have been plenty of leaks and speculation as to what those could be. It seems almost certain now that the map will be called Rebirth Island and take place on an island that’s similar to Alcatraz in Blackout – CoD’s first battle royale prior to Warzone.

Rebirth Island has been mentioned in the official Season 1 Roadmap and announcement image, and data-miners have even managed to render an image of what it looks like in-game.

It also makes sense that if a new mode is being released along with this map, the two would be tied together somehow. Based on the newly leaked voice lines that we’ve included below, it appears that there will be a specific objective to the Rebirth Island mode with possible additional respawning options being available to players.

This objective appears to be focused around “vengeance,” “revenge,” and “payback,” which the characters say repeatedly in the pre-set dialogue. There’s also mention of “reinforcements” and “being last alive,” which makes it all seem even more similar to Blackout’s Alcatraz, which allowed eliminated players to spawn back in as long as just one teammate was still alive.

Warzone Season 1: “New Gulag experience”

That’s not all; the publishers also said that S1 will introduce a “new Gulag experience” for eliminated players to fight each other and earn the right to another life. The current Gulag system hasn’t changed much since launch, with the only tweaks being various categories of weapons being frequently rotated in and out.

What this new “experience” means for Warzone remains to be seen, however. The likeliest change is that the devs will switch the setting where these post-death battles take place – from the current underground shower stalls to another similarly-sized location.

Unless they want to fundamentally alter how the whole system works, then it’s not probable for there to be too many major alterations other than that, as well as, of course, switching around weapons and including guns from Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer.

A “new Gulag experience” is coming to Warzone in Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

What else is coming in Warzone x BOCW Season 1?

There’s plenty of content coming to Warzone aside from the new map, mode, and Gulag experience. Once the December 16 integration takes place, all of the weapons in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer will be available in the battle royale – players will be able to pick and choose between BOCW or Modern Warfare loadouts.

Furthermore, the progression systems of Warzone, BOCW, and MW will be unified into a single structure, allowing players to level up simultaneously across all three titles whenever playing any of them.

There’s also all the stuff that we don’t know about – content the devs have planned that they might not have announced yet – so there’s plenty to be excited for once Warzone x BOCW Season 1 launches.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.