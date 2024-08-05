New Warzone leaks tease Black Ops 6 map & players already hate it for one reason

New Warzone leaks have given fans a taste of what to expect from the game’s 2025 map, and fans are already hating it for one reason.

In the lead-up to the release of the next big CoD installment, Black Ops 6, developer Activision was the victim of the latest batch of major video game leaks, with multiple maps and features revealed.

In addition to revealing details about Black Ops 6, a clip of what appears to be Warzone’s 2025 map has been leaked. Known internally under the codename Avalon, the upcoming map has already become a major talking point amongst the CoD community for all the wrong reasons.

The leaked clip shows multiple small islands separated by water; the only thing connected to these areas is a string of thin, exposed bridges.

While the landmass is littered with damaged buildings and rubble, a large chunk of the map is filled with rural terrain and includes a large stadium, which appears to be the centerpiece of the whole battleground.

The one reason CoD players are hating on this leaked map layout is something that has always been a talking point amongst the community: too much water.

In a Reddit thread dedicated to the map leak, the community’s voice is loud and clear in almost all 200 comments: many arguing the map ‘offers nothing but water.’

Another Reddit user added, “That’s so much f**king water. Have they EVER received positive feedback about the inclusion of water? Why are they insisting on shoving it in wherever possible?”

Historically, the franchise has never had too much luck when introducing maps with large bodies of water, as noted by another Reddit user, “It wouldn’t be as much of a problem if the physics actually worked properly, but their code is sh**, so water is a headache.”

Furthermore, CoD fans are already comparing the new map Avalon to the last one, dubbing the upcoming Warzone location “Caldera, but with water.”

It’s important to note that this is not the final product of the map and may be subject to change by the time the devs officially reveal it.