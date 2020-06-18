New Warzone leak hints at big in-game event coming soon

A new Warzone leak has hinted at a big in-game event occurring sometime soon, similar to Fortnite’s famous concerts or completely game-changing events that make major alterations to the game.

Fortnite itself revolutionized how events can occur within video games, with popular artists such as Marshmello and Travis Scott performing both live and pre-recorded concerts for viewers to watch, as well as having huge battles between characters or world-changing events that shift the map and game in new directions.

But could something like this be happening in Warzone? It’s hard to imagine, but it’s a possibility according to this leak.

Geeky Pastimes, who was one of the first to reveal Season 4’s launch date of June 10, has shared some of his findings while looking into the game’s files, and found something very interesting.

While it’s not completely clear what is due to happen, we can make some educated guesses based on what is available.

A few days after Season 4 kicked off, Geeky Pastimes started looking into the files and found something simply named “event1,” which had a HUD scramble effect and five pieces of music linked to it.

4)There is a HUD scramble effect and five pieces of music linked to something called event1 - could be a public event, no idea 5)There's a prop hunt game somehow linked to Warzone. I really hope this is a thing and I didn't just misunderstand... — Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) June 12, 2020

The immediate implication is that a major in-game event could be occurring in Warzone Season 4, potentially bringing some major map changes or similar to the game. This may tie in with a similar leak from Geeky Pastimes, in which it was suggested a major change could be coming to Stadium.

Is it possible that there will be a concert in Stadium, free for Warzone players to turn up and watch? It’s definitely plausible, though it’s hard to imagine the hardened soldiers in a desolate Verdansk turning up to Stadium to wind down.