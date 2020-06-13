New Warzone events explained: Jailbreak, Fire Sale, Supply Choppers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season 4 has brought a variety of new content, and the three new in-game events for Warzone are some of the most intriguing.

While many hoped Infinity Ward would revamp Warzone’s Verdansk map, they focused instead on adjusting their battle royale’s gameplay—with Jailbreak, Fire Sale, and Supply Chopper events providing a major spontaneous shift in action.

As explained in the season’s patch notes, the aforementioned three game-changers can occur in any match and, if they do, just one will pop up and it will arrive without any advance notice in the middle of the match. While their timing is similar, the way each impacts is entirely different.

Jailbreak

The Jailbreak event is insane. Toward the mid-game, a “Jailbreak Imminent” alert pops up, signaling that there is one minute until every single dead player, whether in the Gulag or spectating, re-deploys.

It’s straightforward, fits the name, and gives players a reason to spectate instead of quitting out, even if their entire team is dead and they’re simply spectating opponents. The minute timer gives those on the ground a chance to get situated, and those awaiting re-deployment a chance to strategize. It can be pure chaos, but very fun—especially for kill-hungry players who get gifted a much larger lobby to hopefully break world records with.

Fire Sale

Like a Black Friday shopping mall, a Warzone Fire Sale is the opportunity to buy nearly everything you could want in a limited time, but with the risk of trampling. When a sale starts, a clock starts ticking and every living player on Verdansk gets one minute to hit a Buy Station.

Re-deployments are free, Self-Revives are free, and everything but Loadouts are discounted by up to 80 percent. This means every player, regardless of initial funds, can get absolutely stocked up if they manage to withstand the heat of a suddenly magnetized Buy Station.

Supply Choppers

Similar in consequence to the Fire Sale, the Supply Choppers event can entirely shift how equipped your team is heading into the late-game. When the moment comes, a bunch of large, armored, non-lethal helicopters begin circling Verdansk—these can be shot down, upon which they drop a care package with a huge amount of loot.

It takes a ton of damage to bring one down, but a goldmine will await once you do. Among the loot within, players can be sure to find three UAVs, two armor boxes, two munitions boxes, a gas mask, grenade launcher, and a lot of cash with the possibility of even more miscellaneous goodies.

Opening the package does take much longer than Loadouts though, so be careful—especially since other teams will be drawn to the drop, which can sometimes drift away from you as the helicopter begins falling, and may try to steal it.