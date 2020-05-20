New Warzone event teased in cryptic Call of Duty app message

In a mysterious notification sent through the Call of Duty app, Infinity Ward have hinted at some sort of event taking place in Warzone very soon.

A lot of changes are quickly happening in Warzone, as Infinity Ward are looking to keep injecting new content into their prized battle royale to keep it fresh.

On May 20, those who have the official Call of Duty app downloaded to their phones received a "confidential" message that could be a teaser for something big in the near future.

Advertisement

The notification was titled "Eyes only /// Confidential," addressed to "Armstice Senior Operators" (aka players), with the subject "Tactical Alert."

On May 19 at 2337 ZULU, Coalition SIGINT intercepted flash traffic from AQ regional comman outside Verdansk. Message calls for a priority IP call with an unknown. Suspected recipient is TARGET DENVER. Timing of meeting unknown - suspected for 21 May. Location to be confirmed. Surveillance activity has been authorized. MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON COMMS FOR LOCATION OF ENEMY SURVEILLANCE.

Advertisement

There's no doubt that the message is a warning about some sort of threat to Verdansk, and while the majority of the message is confusing, the one clear and important detail is the date.

So, whatever is going to happen will be taking place on Thursday, May 21, but the exact location remains "to be confirmed."

However, Infinity Ward could drop more teasers between now and then, perhaps even in-game, so players should remain "vigilant," just as the notification requests.

Advertisement

What could this mean?

Ties to Bunker 11

The cryptic nature of the warning does leave a lot of room for speculation, and it's only natural for people to bring in Bunker 11 into the equation. On May 19, following the massive update in Modern Warfare, players were able to gain access to the various locked bunkers on the map.

Read More: How to unlock secret Bunker 11 Warzone blueprint

However, one of those areas, Bunker 11, remained locked - until a select few solved the easter egg that opened the door, revealing it to contain a nuclear warhead in a space that was much larger than the others.

Considering how this vault was singled out by the devs and had features that differentiated it from the others, there's a good chance that it will tie in with this upcoming event.

Advertisement

Black Ops Cold War

It's no secret that Treyarch are developing the 2020 Call of Duty game, and there's a strong indication, based on rumors, reports, and leaks, that it will be a soft reboot of the Black Ops series titled 'Black Ops Cold War.'

Furthermore, many believe that Activision will use Warzone to start teasing their next release, and seeing as how most CoD games first start getting revealed in May, this upcoming event could be the start of that process.