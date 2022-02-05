New Warzone BAR loadout turns it into a close-quarters monster

The BAR assault rifle is making a return in Warzone Pacific and this time it’s packing a heavier punch with a build that turns it into a close-range demon.

With Vanguard weapons being added to Warzone with the Pacific update, the meta saw a massive shake up as new builds were being discovered.

People first noticed how strong the BAR was when the Automaton got nerfed in the middle of a tournament. After that the BAR became more prominent in the battle royale and even had it’s place in the meta.

However, it received some nerfs and was left to collect dust as the Bren emerged as the front runner. But now Warzone streamer P4wnyhof is bringing the deadly AR back and this time with an insane rate of fire.

Advertisement

Warzone BAR loadout with fast rate of fire

If you’re looking to save time, then we have listed P4wnyhof’s attachments to recreate this fast shooting BAR below.

Muzzle : Recoil Boosted

: Recoil Boosted Barrel : CGC 30” XL

: CGC 30” XL Optic : ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock : Chariot WR

: Chariot WR Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags

: 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk : Hardscope

: Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

As you’ll probably notice, his setup uses the 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags, Recoil Booster, and Lengthened, which are not common but heavily influence the fire rate of this gun.

In a YouTube video, the streamer explains why this gun can be so deadly up close despite being an assault rifle. While it’s not ideal, this BAR’s rate of fire and damage lets it compete with the likes of the MP-40 and other close-range damage dealers.

Advertisement

Stack that with its low recoil and you have an insane loadout that can dominate Caldera. So, next time you drop into Warzone, give this a try and see if it can rise back into the meta.