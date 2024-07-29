New muzzle attachment in Warzone Season 5 takes over close and long-range meta

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone quietly introduced the Quartermaster Suppressor as part of the Season 5 update, and players argue it’s one of the best attachments available.

Activision did not mention the Quartermaster Suppressor in the Season 5 patch notes, but the update added the attachment. Players must activate its Armory Unlock and complete eight daily challenges to unlock the muzzle.

Upon completion, players can equip it with any primary weapon. The Quartermaster Suppressor improves gun kick and horizontal and vertical recoil. Players have gravitated toward this attachment because it only nerfs ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds by six percent, while other muzzles have a harsher movement penalty.

Warzone content creator JGOD explained why you should use the new muzzle over the ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider or VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor, which previously stood out as the best options.

“I know some people still like the ZEHM but when you compare these, it’s not that big of a difference, JGOD argued. “Negligible differences in ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds, and you get way more recoil control.”

JGOD added that the versatility of being able to use this attachment on every weapon makes it a compelling option, making it arguably the best new addition since the JAK BFB muzzle.

“I don’t think we have ever had an attachment that is so nice to use,” JGOD claimed.

Based on previous history, there is always the chance that an overpowered attachment gets nerfed, so players should equip this attachment soon to experience it in its current state.

When the JAK BFB muzzle took over Warzone in March, Raven Software responded, by nerfing the attachment. Players slammed the devs for downgrading an attachment that everyone uses, but Raven Software did not budge.

If you want to know which weapons to use the Quartermaster Suppressor on, check out our guide on the best Warzone loadouts in Season 5.