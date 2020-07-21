New Modern Warfare Season 5 teaser hints at Warzone Stadium explosion

Just a day after releasing the first teaser for Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone yesterday, Activision have rolled out another, this time to star Twitch streamer Tyler 'TeePee' Polchow

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have received a steady flow of content throughout the past few months, there’s always one thing fans can look forward to for new content: the start of a brand new content season.

Season 5 for the first-person shooter is set to launch in August (if everything goes according to plan), and Activision have begun teasing it by sending mysterious clips to popular streamers, such as the one they sent to Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff on July 20.

Now, another teaser has surfaced, this time through TeePee. The video, which is also only a few seconds long, features what appears to be a security camera inside the currently blocked off Stadium on the of Warzone map. A few seconds in, a huge explosion takes the camera offline.

What's gonna happen in season 5!? pic.twitter.com/FodsPkOymv — Tyler Polchow (@TylerTeeP) July 21, 2020

This definitely throws most current speculation about the future of Warzone into a whirlwind. For the longest time, based on leaks and rumors, many believed that the Stadium would eventually be opened. Even Activision, in one of their game promotions, posted an image of the gigantic structure but with its roof wide open.

The video above could be teasing that some sort of explosion will blow a hole in the arena's walls and/or roof, which would allow players to breach the exterior and finally get inside.

That said, the teaser could be for something else completely. The threat of massive explosions is nothing new in Warzone, even though none have actually happened yet.

Clues found in the various locked Bunkers across Verdanks, including the nuclear warhead in Bunker 11, seem to suggest that huge destruction is on the way, which could very well start with what's shown in TeePee's clip.

Prominent data-miner ModernWarzone, who always seems to be ahead of everyone else when it comes to Warzone and CoD in general, tweeted out claiming that an unreleased Season 5 cinematic begins with a bomb being transported, which might be what ends up exploding in the video above.

Even the nature of the blast shown in the teaser seems to be more gradual rather than instantaneous, which further adds fuel to the fire that it's something nuclear, as has been the popular speculation for a while now.

What if the bomb in the bag in the upcoming #Season5 intro for #Warzone is the nuclear warhead from Bunker 11?



Oh wait... we hadn’t reported yet about the intro for next season 😅#Oops #CallOfDuty #ModernWarfare — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) July 21, 2020

There is, of course, also the chance that this could be tied in with the upcoming Call of Duty 2020 title, which still hasn't been officially revealed yet despite it already being late in July.

The overwhelming speculation is that the new CoD, which is expected to be called Black Ops, will be first teased during an in-game Warzone event, and considering that Season 5 will be kicking off in August, it seems to be the perfect opportunity to announce the next game.