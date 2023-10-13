New Modern Warfare 3 feature lets players completely avoid Flash Grenades

If you are sick of getting blinded by Flash Grenades, Modern Warfare 3 introduces a new feature to dodge the annoying equipment item.

Modern Warfare 3 introduces a few new grenades to add to your arsenal. The Thermobaric Grenade creates a large explosion that stuns enemies and increases the lethality of explosives for a period of time. Meanwhile, the EMD Grenade applies a tracking device to enemies hit, revealing them on your team’s minimap.

With the game in beta, Sledgehammer Games could also easily have other new additions in store. But the devs didn’t just add equipment items. They also fundamentally changed how the age-old Flash Grenades work.

MW3 takes a page out of Counter-Strike’s book and allows players to avoid getting flashed by grenades. And thankfully, the maneuver doesn’t require too much skill to pull off.

How to dodge Flash Grenades in Modern Warfare 3

Sledgehammer Games explained: “In MW3 Multiplayer, you can avoid the blinding effect of a Flash Grenade by looking away before detonation.”

Community members in the comment section were equally overjoyed about the announcement and excited to try it out for themselves.

COD leaker TheGhostofHope responded: “W. Better late than never.”

A second user added: “What! That’s a great tip! It’s all about strategy and staying one step ahead in the game.”

However, it’s always easier said than done to look away right before a grenade detonates. A third player joked. “Me turning the other way just to get hit with another flash.”

To take further measures, players can always equip a Tac Mask, which reduces the strength of enemy flash, stun, and gas grenades.

Only time will tell how much of a difference this change will make on the game’s meta. But the next time you are attempting to clear a room with the help of a Flash Grenade. It may be worth double-checking your corners even if you don’t get a hitmaker.

That’s everything we know about flash grenades. For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.