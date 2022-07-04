GamingCall of Duty

New leak suggests Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta may be arriving later than expected

. 19 hours ago
Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare's Arklov Peak
Activision

Modern Warfare 2 is set for a late 2022 release date and while initial predictions had the multiplayer beta pegged for August, a new report suggests that it might be a longer wait than fans were hoping. 

MW2’s release date creeps closer and closer every day and fans are already drooling over the day that they’ll get to go hands-on with the newest entry in the franchise.

While some of the hype can be attributed to the game’s inevitable impact on Warzone, the classic arena-shooter multiplayer has been thoroughly hyped up as well.

Though fans originally expected their first taste of the latter to arrive in August through the early Beta, it now looks like they may be waiting a few extra weeks.

Modern Warfare 2’s beta dates reportedly revealed

Modern Warfare character holding assault rifle
Activision
Fans might be a little upset about the latest MW2 news…

In a report from RalphsValve, MW2 may not be rolling out the beta until late September, only a month ahead of its October 28 release date.

The schedule, if correct, would see Playstation users getting in a week early starting with the Early Access portion before opening up to all PS4/PS5 owners.

Here’s the full plan according to the leak:

  • Playstation Early Access: September 15 – 16
  • Playstation Open Beta: September 17 – 19
  • Crossplay Early Access: September 22– 23
  • Crossplay Open Beta: September 24 – 26

This format tracks with the other games that have been released since Activision and Sony initially struck the deal that guaranteed that the blue brand gets all of the new COD material early.

These dates have yet to be confirmed by Activision though, so it’s best not to set any hard plans or take any days off of work until a more concrete schedule gets released in the coming weeks.

