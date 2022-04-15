New Black Ops Cold War content announced: Classic CoD map, Warzone weapons, more

Despite Vanguard being in focus, Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War still has all new content in development as classic CoD maps, fresh weapons, and Operators have been revealed for a nearby update.

Bucking the trend of past CoD’s being left in the dust as new titles steal the spotlight, 2020’s Black Ops Cold War still has even more content yet to come.

While the current focus may be on Warzone’s major Season 3 update, Treyarch got ahead of the content dump with a big announcement of its own on April 14.

It turns out, new Cold War content is currently in development. From the return of classic maps to the addition of unique weapons that may very well impact Warzone’s meta, there’s plenty on the horizon.

Advertisement

Cold War’s latest update arrived on March 4, breathing new life into the multiplayer experience with a revamped WMD map along with the Vargo 52 Assault Rifle.

Following up on this surprise content drop, Treyarch is now set to deliver yet another similarly sized update in the “not-too-distant future.”

Headlining the next patch is another classic Black Ops map, Jungle. Having made its debut in 2010, the layout quickly became a fan favorite and has since been ported to multiple Treyarch titles.

This newly updated version of Jungle is set to join all standard 6v6 playlists in Cold War.

Also bundled into the next content drop is an “all-new ranged weapon,” Treyarch confirmed. While details are scarce for now, we do know that this gun will be accessible not just in Cold War, but also in Warzone.

Advertisement

This means battle royale players can also expect a slight change to the meta in Season 3 and beyond, when another ranged weapon joins the mix. From a unique Sniper to an additional AR, we’ll have to wait and see exactly what’s added through Cold War.

Moreover, one extra Operator is also set to join the fight. Treyarch teased a “familiar face from the Campaign,” but there’s no telling for certain who that might be.

While that’s it for the next big update, even more content is planned for further drops later this year. Melee weapons, Operator Skins, Blueprints, Finishing Moves, Calling Cards, Charms, and Emblems are all in the pipeline so expect plenty of fresh cosmetics over the coming months.

Advertisement

Read More: Vanguard Zombies Season 4 bringing Shi No Numa Reborn

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here once patch dates are announced for these upcoming Cold War updates.