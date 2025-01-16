New Black Ops 6 Zombies map already under fire for AI concerns hours after reveal

Black Ops 6 is facing criticism again for the suspected use of AI in some asset creation for its new Zombies map.

Black Ops 6 has been on the receiving end of its fair share of backlash, particularly in regard to the suspected use of generative AI in its development. The Zombie mode in particular has been called out for the alleged use of AI art in a Necroclaus loading screen.

Prior to Black Ops 6, Activision was also reported to have used AI in the creation of skins for Modern Warfare 3. With these accusations floating around, fans of the franchise are on constant watch for signs of the company using the technology.

Article continues after ad

X user EpicNNG has leveled a new accusation against the team behind Black Ops 6 after reviewing a logo for a new Zombies map set to be introduced in Season 2. After some investigation, they’ve concluded that the logo for ‘The Tomb’ has been created using generative AI.

Article continues after ad

Black Ops 6 called out once more for AI art allegations in new Zombies map

EpicNNG posted an image of the logo for The Tomb run through a third-party AI detection tool. The tool has given the logo a 93% probability that the image was created with, or by using generative AI.

Article continues after ad

While previous instances of AI usage have earned Activision some scrutiny, other users on X aren’t wholly convinced by EpicNNG’s methods.

“Careful with that stuff, I’m yet to find a ‘is this AI’ site that is actually capable of consistently finding AI-generated stuff,” one commenter cautioned. “Not saying it isn’t, just that this is a bad way of testing if it is or not. So many false positives and false negatives.”

Article continues after ad

Other users posted examples of other game logos run through the same detection software that turned up positives as a means of illustrating the potential problems. To further strengthen their claims, EpicNNG posted another test they used as a means of proving the logo was indeed AI-generated.

Article continues after ad

“The noise channels completely change,” they concluded “It’s most likely AI. I’d LOVE to be wrong, but this looks like clear as day AI.”

Regardless, it’s another instance of the legitimacy of Black Ops 6’s design work coming into question.