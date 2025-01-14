New Black Ops 6 Season 2 Zombies map: Everything we know so far

Although Citadelle des Morts only arrived in Season 1 Reloaded, Treyarch have confirmed that another new Black Ops 6 Zombies map is on the way.

Black Ops 6 released with two Zombies maps, the sprawling Terminus and the more compact Liberty Falls. The devs promised that more would arrive post-launch and the first of these, Citadelle des Morts, came with the Season 1 Reloaded update.

Now, they’re gearing up to reveal the next new map coming to BO6 Zombies, so here’s everything we know so far.

When will the new map be released?

There is currently no news on when the next Zombies map will be released, but Treyarch have confirmed that the reveal is coming on January 15 as part of the annual ‘115 Day’ celebration. Here, we will get the first official details on the map and more clarity on when it will arrive.

While the devs themselves haven’t given a release date, CoD leaker ‘TheGhostOfHope’ has claimed that it will arrive as early as Black Ops 6 Season 2, which is due to launch on January 28. However, this could also mean it will be Season 2 Reloaded, which is likely around late February or early March.

Either way, this would be a rapid turnaround, given that the first new map only dropped on December 5, 2024.

How big will the map be?

Since we’re still waiting for the reveal, nothing has been confirmed yet about the size of the next Black Ops 6 Zombies map. That being said, we expect it to be on the smaller side — closer to Liberty Falls than Terminus.

This is based purely on the fact that Citadelle des Morts was another huge map with plenty of large areas to explore, including an outdoor section, a castle, and the underground. Given how recently that map was released, it would make sense for the second DLC map to mix things up with a faster-paced experience.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point, so take it with a pinch of salt until Treyarch make an official announcement.

For more on BO6 Zombies, be sure to check out the best weapons to help you reach the higher rounds and every bowling shoe location for the Mister Peeks Easter egg.