New Black Ops 6 cheating update labeled “propaganda” as hackers remain in Ranked Play

A new update from Black Ops 6 developers on the state of cheaters in Ranked Play has been swiftly disregarded, with the likes of Nadeshot claiming it’s nothing more than “propaganda.”

When Ranked Play arrived in Black Ops 6, it did so to a mixed reception. While the early hours weren’t too rough, players quickly began to notice just how many cheaters were infesting lobbies, especially at higher ranks.

For some, it’s arguably the “worst” hacking has ever been in a Call of Duty game, which is a bold statement given Warzone’s troubled history. Players have even been suggesting a pivot back to console-only for competitive play, as to avoid cheaters on PC.

Devs have admitted there’s a serious problem at this point in time, though a new November 25 update hasn’t gone down well with the community. Outlining work that’s been done to rectify the issue thus far, devs shared a list of focal points.

Among them was the claim 19,000 Ranked Play bans have been doled out already, in just the five days since the mode went live. Beyond that, devs assured “hourly sweeps” are being done “to remove cheaters” not only from the Ranked mode itself, but also from the all-important leaderboards.

Given there are exclusive rewards up for grabs at the highest ranks, including goods you can only get your hands on if you’re among the Top 250, and even one ultra-rare item for the very best player of a season, having cheaters fill up these spots has been a point of frustration.

“This seems literally impossible,” ex-CoD champion turned 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot chimed in on X (formerly Twitter). Having been live for a marathon broadcast over the past few days, with Ranked Play a big component, he’s been dealing with plenty of cheaters firsthand while climbing the ranks.

“I have played the same cheaters since day one and not a single one has even a scratch on ‘em,” he continued before blasting the new social media update as “complete propaganda.

“How could there possibly be 19K accounts banned when the most egregious abusers are giving us the middle finger on the leaderboard? Are we crazy?”

Fellow CoD veteran Nameless was quick to echo the sentiment. “Just got on and first game was six hackers in my duo queue,” he claimed.

“Wow, that’s it?” Another player chimed in. “They missed the remaining 100,000+ accounts.”

Clearly an uphill battle, Activision still has plenty of work cut out to get a handle on the situation in Black Ops 6. For now, hackers remain prevalent in the game’s Ranked component, and there’s no telling when the issue may be properly resolved.