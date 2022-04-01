Nero explains Methodz true impact on Boston success | CDL Major Interview

Boston Breach kicked off Major 2 with a hot 3-0 over the LA Guerrillas, led by star AR Methodz. SMG player Nero accounted for a lot of the team’s success toward the vet in an interview with Dexerto.



The newly-founded CDL team in Boston has had a great start to the 2022 season. After a solid qualifiers, they took the momentum into their opening round match, where they took down the Guerrillas.

Check out what Nero had to say about the team’s early success and why most of it is thanks to the veteran in Methodz.

