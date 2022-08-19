Neglected FFAR loadout is one of the best Warzone weapons again

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has unveiled an FFAR 1 loadout that transforms the old-school Cold War AR into a dominant sniper support option.

Over the years in Warzone, certain weapons have dominated the meta for long periods of time, forcing Raven to swoop in with a set of heavy nerfs.

That was certainly the case for the FFAR 1, an AR that completely took over Verdansk with its unmatched TTK and absurd accuracy.

Unfortunately, since the release of Vanguard, this powerful gun has gone under the radar and been overshadowed by the KG M40, NZ-41, and Cooper Carbine.

Despite this, Warzone guru WhosImmortal has showcased a loadout for the FFAR that transforms it into a deadly sniper support, allowing it to compete with the best once again.

Treyarch/Activision The FFAR 1 used to be one of the strongest weapons in the game.

Best FFAR 1 loadout in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Attachments

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: 21.2″ Ranger

21.2″ Ranger Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd

While the FFAR certainly isn’t the powerhouse long-range AR it used to be, WhosImmortal has identified that the gun still “fries” at medium range.

As a result, the Cold War AR is the perfect sniper support, as it’s capable of eliminating enemies in an instant if they attempt to push your position, and it has a surprising amount of mobility compared to a lot of other ARs.

This is achieved by running the Tiger Team Spotlight, definitely the most essential attachment in WhosImmortal’s build. While you can run an optic, the iron sight on the FFAR is already top-tier, so there’s no need to waste a slot.

It’s worth noting that this loadout can perform brilliantly on both Caldera and Rebirth Island, so don’t be afraid to pull out on either map.

Topic starts 6:27

Finally, as the FFAR is only effective at close to medium range, you’ll need a sniper to pick off opponents from afar.

Although the days of the Kar98k and Swiss are over, there are still incredible sniper options available.

We recommend either running the ZRG 20mm or the HDR for those one-shot kills, as catching opponents off-guard with a huge amount of damage will always be invaluable.