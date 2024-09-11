Natarsha praises Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 for creating long-awaited skill gap with new Omnimovement

Call of Duty streamer Natarsha sat down with Dexerto and explained why Black Ops 6’s new features are worth getting excited about.

For CoD Next this year, several content creators had the chance to stream Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone gameplay. In addition, Treyarch made a few exciting announcements about the future of the series.

Natarsha was one of the lucky few who had a chance to attend the event, and she shared her experiences and provided some insight into what fans can expect.

Natarsha

The developers put a lot of emphasis on making the game look grounded and realistic. What do you make of the design and vibe of the game?

“For the design and the vibe of the game, they went all out this year. I feel like they went crazy with the graphics.”

Activision

Which of the new Black Ops 6 features are you most excited about?



“The feature that I’m definitely most excited for is the body shield. I was having so much fun camping behind curtains and body-shielding people. The best part about it is you can hear them screaming in their microphone when you are doing it, and that makes for really good content.”

What are your thoughts on the new movement system?

“My thoughts on the Omnimovement is it’s going to change the game entirely and create a very large skill gap that I think a lot of people have been looking forward to.”

What did you have the opportunity to play at Next? Describe a bit about your experience

Activision

“I had a chance to look at Zombies. The spiders were pretty terrifying but I’m excited to grind that with my friends and have my first proper Zombies experiences.”

