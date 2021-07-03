Nameless reveals LA Thieves’ major Huke mistake

LA Thieves have experienced a turbulent first season in terms of results and roster, with neither remaining very consistent. Here, Nameless explains their key mistake in the handling of Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland, who’s had something of an eventful season himself.

The LA Thieves’ first season in the Call of Duty League has been marred by inconsistency and poor placements, despite the incredible talent on their roster. The pick-up of Huke following his acrimonious departure from Dallas Empire signaled a new start for the roster, but results remained poor.

Anthony ‘Nameless’ Wheeler, ex-CoD pro turned analyst, believes they should have held off introducing Garland to the roster until the side’s form turned. They didn’t, and it appears their Champs prospects are threatened because of it.