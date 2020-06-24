Nadeshot & Teep claim Dr Disrespect’s stream style causes Warzone issues

In the latest episode of The Courage & Nadeshot Show, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and Tyler ‘Teepee’ Polchow discussed who’s a better Warzone player out of Dr Disrespect or TimTheTatman – and suggested Doc’s stream style causes them some issues.

You regularly see various combinations of Nadeshot, Teepee, Tim and the Doc playing together alongside other top personalities such as Symfuhny, Cloakzy or Scump, and each bring their own unique energy to the game.

Advertisement

In a discussion about who is the better teammate out of Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman, though, the decision seemed to be unanimous.

While Tim is regularly a butt of many jokes for perhaps not being as mechanically skilled as those he plays with, he’s evidently still a good Warzone player despite not having that strong competitive background, like Teep and Nade do.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Dr Disrespect has always been seen as somewhat of a battle royale king who, while incredibly entertaining, is actually a really great player too.

While Tim and Doc enjoy some back-and-forth banter over each other’s abilities, Nade and Teep decided to put the debate to rest and reveal who they think is the better of the two, and the decision was unanimous for one reason.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The former Call of Duty greats both agreed that they prefer to play with Tim, because the Two-Time’s unique streaming style can become somewhat problematic.

Advertisement

“In my opinion, Tim is better than Dr Disrespect,” Nadeshot said. “The Doc just gets bored and wants to entertain his stream, so he’ll get in a car and go halfway across the map… he just goes off and does stupid sh*t and ends up dying.”

(Timestamp 42:30)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ck6W798Kq0

He added that while this style of play “works really well for his stream,” it’s “frustrating” when everybody else is trying to win.

Read More: Best AUG loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

His final note on the matter was a concise one. “I think Doc is a good player, but I think he does stupid sh*t on purpose,” before suggesting that it’s possible “he just has terrible decision-making.”

Advertisement

While Doc is extremely entertaining, you can definitely see why Nadeshot and others would struggle to play with him, especially if you’re trying to chase kills and wins in Verdansk.

But, that’s just how Doc is, and we’re not going to complain about it.