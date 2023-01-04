Nadeshot stunned by Warzone 2 shadowban after false “hacking” claims

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

It was a rough day for 100 Thieves owner and former Call of Duty pro Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag as he was temporarily shadowbanned on Warzone 2.

Shadowbanning in Warzone 2 has been an issue since the game’s release, particularly with bigger streamers on Twitch and YouTube.

Player reports can cause your Warzone 2 account to become locked for a certain period of time before you are able to play again, regardless of whether the reports are true or not.

Streamers, who are often targeted for reports, have spoken out against this system, with many noting that the system is easily exploited and the shadowbans can be reversed and then reinstated without notice. Nadeshot appears to be the latest prominent streamer to get shadowbanned.

Warzone 2 shadowban frustrates Nadeshot

On stream, Nadeshot was stunned to find that his account had been locked and he was unable to play Warzone 2 because of player reports.

The ticket that Nadeshot showed on stream says that the ban was for both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, and Nade explained that he believes he was falsely reported by other players for “hacking.” The 100 Thieves owner vented his frustration with the situation.

“This is annoying to deal with…the idea that if you get reported enough…that they will review your account before you can play again…that makes me think what is the point of Ricochet?” Ricochet is the new anti-cheat software that was introduced for both Call of Duty multiplayer and Warzone.

In addition to being frustrated that player reports are being prioritized even when the anti-cheat software doesn’t detect any issues, Nade also reiterated the point about streamers getting targeted.

“Again, this probably will only happen to streamers,” he said.

Luckily for Nadeshot, his shadowban was quickly reversed just an hour after the initial notification, but the streamer’s frustration was clearly evident while working to sort out the issue. And, given that undone shadowbans have been reinstated in the past, there’s no guarantee his Warzone 2 session will be smooth sailing from here.