Nadeshot says YouTube money “isn’t worth” exclusivity deal

Nadeshot has said that the Call of Duty League’s exclusivity deal is being paid a shockingly low amount for its exclusive media rights in the wake of its deal with YouTube.

Sources revealed to Dexerto that the Call of Duty League will be signing a new deal to stream matches exclusively on YouTube starting from the 2023/24 season, which has prompted significant debate over exclusivity rights on Twitter.

In one conversation between commentator Goldenboy and 100Thieves founder Nadeshot, the former pro revealed that the Call of Duty League is being paid a comparatively low amount for its exclusivity, and that “the juice isn’t worth the squeeze on this one.”

Nadeshot speaks out on CDL YouTube deal

The conversation began when games host and commentator Goldenboy spoke about the exclusivity deal on Twitter, where he said “Media rights are important for esports to make money.”

In a reply, Nadeshot said: “You would be shocked by how little the CDL is being paid for exclusivity. I promise you, the juice isn’t worth the squeeze on this one.”

Dexerto sources say that the Call of Duty League will be broadcasting on YouTube for two years.

For the Modern Warfare II season, Call of Duty League matches were streamed on both YouTube and Twitch, although matches were originally only streamed on Twitch before the League opened it up to bring in more viewers. Viewership for the Call of Duty League peaked at over 330k during Major 3.

For our exclusive details on the CDL deal with YouTube, check out our full explainer on the deal, and why it matters, here.