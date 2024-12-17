Nadeshot quits Black Ops 6 as “sh*t” performance & cheating crisis overwhelms

Nadeshot isn’t quite ready to give up on Black Ops 6 entirely, but cheating and server issues have forced him to stop streaming the game regularly.

The release of Ranked Play is typically a high point for Call of Duty every year. Fans tune into their favorite pro player or streamer as they race to earn a coveted spot in the Top 250. However, cheaters spoiled the party this time by plaguing lobbies on launch day, and the issue continues to be a problem about a month later.

Activision publicly apologized on December 16 for ‘not hitting the mark’ when it integrated RICOCHET Anti-Cheat at the start of Season 1 Reloaded in Ranked Play.

So, in response, the Anti-Cheat team laid out a plan to clean up the game mode and revealed that the increased efforts resulted in over 19,000 accounts getting removed. In addition, there will be a new kernel-level driver and other new server-side protections in a future update.

Yet, despite all of the promises and efforts, CharlieIntel shared a clip of Nadeshot announcing that he will be taking a break from CoD due to all of the game’s issues.

Nadeshot blames server issues and cheating for ruining BO6

“I’m certainly not retiring from Black Ops 6, but I definitely will not be playing it every day,” Nadeshot revealed. “The times have changed Call of Duty, it’s time to wake up.”

While cheating is one of the primary issues, network performance has also driven Nadeshot away from creating BO6 content.

And he isn’t the only one to raise this concern. On December 2, Activision claimed that perceived hit registration issues in Black Ops 6 and Warzone are simply a visual error, but some players were convinced that the devs weren’t being honest about their assessment of the situation.

Several content creators posted video evidence of their bullets hitting an enemy but not registering. And that would be the cause of server issues rather than a visual error.

“Call of Duty has served us up a pile of sh*t from a network performance stand point,” Nadeshot argued. “They won’t invest in higher tick-rate servers and there are no server protections or safeguards to make sure players are having a safe gaming experience.”

What truly frustrates Nadeshot is that he enjoys playing the game and a lot of its new innovations, but these issues are too significant to turn a blind eye to or not think about.

“The biggest issue I have with all of this is that Black Ops 6 is actually a lot of fun if it were working properly,” Nadeshot said. “I enjoy the movement, I enjoy the gunplay, I enjoy some parts of the foundation of the game but I can’t play it, I can’t enjoy it.”

For more on why players are frustrated about the current state of Call of Duty, check out their negative response to Activision’s cheating apology.