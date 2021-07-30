Nadeshot frustrated by LA Thieves ‘throw’ against Toronto Ultra in Stage 5 Major

LA Thieves founder and CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has vented his frustrations with his CDL squad after the team “threw” a huge winning opportunity against Toronto Ultra at the Stage 5 Major.

The event is the final chance for Call of Duty League teams to earn some decent money and improve their seeding before the coveted world championship event in August.

LA Thieves took on the highly-rated Toronto Ultra in the opening round of the Major, a match that many would expect to see Toronto fly through with relative ease.

Instead, they managed to push the Ultra all the way to a game 5 Search and Destroy on Standoff, and ultimately ended up losing 6-3.

The map itself was closer than the scoreline let on — the Thieves gave up multiple man advantages and let Toronto defuse bombs where they simply shouldn’t have been able to, proving why they’re a serious threat in S&D.

These round losses weren’t lost on Nadeshot, who took to Twitter to air his feelings after the disappointing finish.

“We really threw that sh*t, damn, so bad” he said in one tweet. After a follower said that he’s “calling his own team bad,” Nade responded by noting that he was actually saying the throw was bad.

Didn’t call the team bad, the throw was bad. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) July 30, 2021

In a later tweet, he went into more details on the loss, saying that “You’re not winning on LAN if you don’t have the ice game 5 SND.”

He added: “Every single player on our team knows that. Hoping we can bring it back in the losers bracket.”

You’re not winning on LAN if you don’t have the ice game 5 SND. Every single player on our team knows that. Hoping we can bring it back in the losers bracket. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) July 30, 2021

100 Thieves are now set to take on the winner of Florida Mutineers and New York Subliners in round 3 of the loser’s bracket, making their journey to the grand final significantly harder.

Elsewhere on the first day of the Stage 5 Major, there were some serious upsets happening. Minnesota RØKKR took down Atlanta FaZe in a 3-1 scoreline in round 1, putting the tournament favorites into the loser’s bracket.

Whatever happens, Nadeshot and the LA Thieves team will be thinking about that final Search & Destroy for a long time.