Nadeshot confident that LA Thieves "difficult" CDL season can end on a high note - Dexerto

The Los Angeles Thieves have endured plenty of highs and lows throughout the 2021 Call of Duty League season, but CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag is confident the “difficult” year will end on a high note.

It’s been a challenging first year in the CDL for the LA Thieves. Despite a fairly hot start with a 4-1 record in Stage 1, results have been a mixed bag ever since.

Seven roster shuffles across the following Stages have contributed to a spot among the top six in the overall standings.

Despite these numerous “difficult” adjustments, the latest starting lineup could be the final iteration we see in 2021.

Advertisement

After surprisingly benching Huke just days after signing him, the former Dallas Empire champion is now back in the mix alongside veteran SlasheR who rejoins after a nine-week stint on the bench.

With all the pieces now in place, Nadeshot took some time to reflect on their first CDL season in a June 10 sit-down with H3CZ. While he admits it’s been a “difficult” year, the LA Thieves CEO is confident moving forward.

I know we have shifted this roster around quite a bit this year with a variety of talented Call of Duty players but with LAN events back on the horizon, we decided to field a lineup with star studded veteran talent with proven results. Looking forward to the rest of the season. https://t.co/aEOHpwqdwT — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) June 9, 2021

“We have tried and tested a bunch of different lineups with a bunch of different players,” Nadeshot acknowledged.

“I know it might be confusing from the public’s eye and I understand it. But I actually think this year has been super informative.”

Advertisement

With young recruits Drazah and Venom getting their fair share of playtime in official matches, the many LA roster shuffles are justified in the long run, according to Nade. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with experimenting with different lineups.

Read More: Dallas Empire finally explains why Huke was benched

“If you have a team like FaZe or Toronto… Those teams look unbeatable. When you have young talent that has never had an opportunity to try and shine, why not give them the opportunity?”

The relevant topic begins at the 35:25 mark below.

Related News

With the rookies now back on the bench, however, Nadeshot turned his attention to the remainder of the 2021 season.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the first four Stages have been “turbulent and difficult,” but the final act this year could end on a more positive note, he argued.

“Moving back into the rest of the year, with LAN coming back, I think Slasher, Huke, TJ, and Kenny give us our best shot at winning.

Currently hosting the final week of Stage 4 action ahead of the Major, the LA Thieves’ next matchup pits them against Minnesota ROKKR on June 11. Only time will tell if this version of the roster holds together for the rest of the year.