Nadeshot believes Modern Warfare 3 will provide everything “we have been asking for”

Any new Modern Warfare 3 Operators will be accessible in Warzone, eventually.

Nadeshot claimed: Modern Warfare 3 developer “Sledgehammer is dropping the hammer” on MW2’s Infinity Ward amid rumors of long-awaited legacy features returning.

Historically, COD multiplayer mini-maps reveal an enemy’s location when they fire a non-suppressed weapon. Modern Warfare 2 controversially hides players from the mini-map when firing their weapons. Some community members bashed the decision, but Infinity Ward argued: “We do not want to punish players for firing their weapons.”

This comes after the same development team controversially removed Ninja as a Perk in Modern Warfare 2019, which allows players to move silently across the map.

In July, a Modern Warfare 3 leak revealed the return of the classic mini-map and Ninja Perk. Nadeshot shared his thoughts on the rumors and what it means for the future of COD.

Modern Warfare 3 rumoured features have Nadeshot excited

Nadeshot claimed: “Infinity Ward looked at the COD community who cares more about this game than anyone and said, f**k you.” The former professional COD player understands why the devs made their own decisions but slammed Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 for changing core mechanics “that nobody asked to change.”

The 100 Thieves Owner specifically criticized Infinity Ward for removing Dead Silence as a Perk in Modern Warfare 2019 and removing red dots on mini-maps in MW2.

“Give us the f**king red dots back. I would say the mini-map was more important than 90% core mechanics in COD.”

Rumors of Sledgehammer bringing back the classic mini-map, slide canceling, and Ninja Perk restored Nadeshot’s faith in the series moving forward.

“They are basically taking all of the things that people love from the original Warzone and the core sweaty mechanics from core COD, and they are bringing it back. This is the best thing they could do.”

Nadeshot acknowledged that Sledgehammer has received criticism in the past for its work on previous titles but credited the dev team for “giving us everything we have been asking for.”

It’s yet to be confirmed if Modern Warfare 3 will bring back the long-awaited legacy features. But if they do, Nadeshot is ready to praise Sledgehammer for “giving back” what Infinity Ward took away.

