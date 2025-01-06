Myth reveals Activision offered $400,000 just to stream CoD

Despite what some players think of Modern Warfare 2019, you would be hard-pressed to find a Call of Duty fan unwilling to play the game for $400,000.

Myth has made quite a career for himself through streaming. YouTube paid him four million dollars to stream exclusively on their platform for two years. Then, Myth took an indefinite hiatus from broadcasting when the contract ended in August and returned to Twitch in December for the comeback of OG Fortnite.

It turns out that YouTube wasn’t the only company that offered a massive check for his reach. Myth said he was paid $400,000 by Activision to stream Modern Warfare 2019 for around 50 hours across 16 dates.

Myth explained, “They paid me $400,000 to play Call of Duty, a game that I was already going to play anyway.”

Paying that much money to someone who already intended to play the game is certainly one way to do business, but that no doubt only scratched the surface of Activision’s marketing budget.

Call of Duty fans shocked by massive payday for Myth

CoD fans were shocked by how large of a marketing budget Activision had for Modern Warfare 2019, and many volunteered to take the same deal.

“To put that into perspective, he was getting paid 8k per hour,” one user responded.

“I would have streamed it for 200 hours for that amount,” a second commenter added.

Since Activision was willing to spend $400,000 on one streamer, it’s fair to assume that the other content creators had a similar deal on the table, if not more.

Article continues after ad

And this isn’t the first time a content creator has opened up about getting paid. In 2023, NICKMERCS revealed that Activision paid him to host a watch party for CDL Champs.

If that’s the type of streaming deal out there, it might be time to change professions ahead of CoD 2025.