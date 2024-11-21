MW3’s worst weapon is actually meta in Black Ops 6 Warzone

Modern Warfare 3’s once “worst” gun is actually a reliable option in Warzone following the Black Ops 6 integration, but it is still being ignored by players.

With Warzone having so many guns from different games, it is pretty easy to look past some of them. When guns are flat-out bad and not worth the time, that makes things easier. However, some of them become hard to avoid after a few buffs.

That was the case with the Sidewinder in Modern Warfare 3. At the start of the game’s cycle, the battle rifle was a gun that everyone stayed away from. It was slow, didn’t deal damage, and ultimately was pretty useless.

A few buffs changed that over time and the BR became a meta option in Warzone. Now, with Black Ops 6 taking over things, the Sidewinder is still a reliable gun, but people are sleeping on it.

That’s according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, who puts the gun in his meta choices. “This year, it’s actually, again, a really decent choice,” he said in his November 20 video.

“It’s still a very awkward weapon. The fire rate is a little unforgiving compared to a lot of other guns and you only have a 30-round mag. That said, this thing’s TTK is solid and it’s pretty easy to use in terms of general control.”

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus Predator Precision barrel

Underarrel: VX Pineapple

Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Magazine: 30-round drum

Timestamp of 5:07

As WhosImmortal notes, the muzzles are pretty hard to separate as the stats are all similar. However, the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor is still the go-to choice for Modern Warfare 3 guns due to the familiarity of it.

The optic is a personal choice, really. If you don’t love the Nydar Model 2023, you can go with something else that you prefer.

If you’re a longtime Sidewinder hater, just give it a chance. You’ll be surprised.