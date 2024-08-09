MW3’s best Riot Shield counter makes them super easy to deal with

At one point or another, you will have encountered someone using a Riot Shield in Modern Warfare 3 who ruined your game, but there’s a counter that can stop them for good.

While Sticky Grenades work fairly well against Riot Shields, they aren’t always reliable. You can only throw so many of them, and their slow speed can make hitting players tricky, especially against enemies who dodge and weave.

Thankfully, the JAK Thumper-656 on the RGL-80 fixes this. Released back in Season 4, the Aftermarket Part for the grenade launcher allows it to fire three additional ammo types: 40mm Sticky, 40mm Drill Charge, and 40mm Slug.

The 40mm Sticky ammunition is capable of killing a Riot Shield user in a single shot, making it as lethal as a Sticky Grenade, but much easier to land. It doesn’t matter if you hit an enemy’s shield or stick them directly, this attachment guarantees a one-shot kill.

Even EOD Padding can’t stop the JAK Thumper-656. Despite the perk’s description saying it “reduces damage from non-killstreak enemy explosives,” this reduction isn’t enough to survive a Sticky Grenade.

You can also use the 40mm Drill Charge for a similar effect, with it drilling through Riot Shields before exploding. However, this is less consistent than the 40mm Sticky, with Drill Charges being more likely to hitmaker.

Most players will find dealing with Riot Shields much easier using the RGL-80’s conversion kit, but it will require some practice to master.

A key tip is to aim high or even above the enemy’s head before shooting. This weapon has severe bullet drop, so aiming too low will often cause your rounds to hit the floor before reaching their target.

However, once you’ve mastered this technique, there is no better counter to Riot Shields in Modern Warfare 3, and anyone planning to use one will think twice once you get to work. Once they inevitably switch, you’ll want to use these meta weapons to dominate the lobby.