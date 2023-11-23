MW3 Zombies leak reveals exfil streak rewards incoming: Essence boosts, Perk discounts, more

A new Modern Warfare 3 leak has revealed exfil streak rewards are coming with various perks, increased payouts, and more.

Unlike previous iterations of Zombies in CoD, MW3 has shaken up a fair few things, namely the shift towards a DMZ-esque mode. And with that, it also means exfiltrating successfully at the end is important to keep any progress you made along the way.

And to reward players going on successful exfils, a new leak has revealed a potential addition of exfil streaks in MW3 Zombies.

Here is everything we know of the leaked exfil streaks system and its rewards.

According to the MWIIIINTEL Twitter account, the new exfil streak reward system is coming to MW3 Zombies, although with no release date locked in just yet.

When it does arrive, however, according to the leak it will do so with a total of 10 successful consecutive exfil rewards. The rewards are:

Start the next match with 500 Essence Start the next match with 5 Armor Plates Start the next match with 1000 Essence 30% Discount at Perk Machines Start the next match with 1500 Essence A reward increase in Contract Payouts Start the next match with 2500 Essence 50% Discount at Mystery Box Start the next match with 5000 Essence 20% Discount at Pack-a-Punch

To obtain these exfil rewards, you’ll need to complete a successful exfil by heading over to an exfil site and interacting with the green smoke to call for the extraction helicopter.

Since MW3 Zombies is quite similar to DMZ, it’s likely you’ll need to finish a contract for the game to count towards the rewards list. And it’s also a given that dying in MW3 Zombies, or failing the exfil, could potentially reset your exfil streak.

However, none of that is confirmed as Sledgehammer has yet to formally announce any upcoming exfil streak rewards coming into MW3 Zombies, but we will update you here once we know more.