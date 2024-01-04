Modern Warfare 3 players applaud new weapon check animation changes

MW3 players are applauding Sledgehammer Games for finally addressing their weapon check animation complaints.

MW3 players have been frustrated over a long gun cocking animation that plays instantly after a respawn. There’s nothing wrong with the animation itself; rather, the issue is its length, which no one can opt out of, which often results in players getting gunned down as soon as they load back in.

Frequent deaths of this nature have understandably culminated in a long line of frustration-fueled social media posts and the like.

Thankfully, developer Sledgehammer Games has acknowledged the error and issued a fix.

MW3 devs finally fix weapon check animation during respawn

In a Twitter/X post on January 4, Sledgehammer Games confirmed that Gun Game will now appear in Modern Warfare 3‘s Quick Play filter.

Better still, the post also revealed the gun cocking animation will no longer play after users respawn in small map playlists. Players can now expect to jump back into the action without needless interruptions.

The development team’s full message reads as follows:

Replies to the post are filled with appreciation being thrown Sledgehammer’s way. One user wrote in response to the MW3 weapon check animation change: “THIS CHANGE IS GREAT!! I was close to making a post about it but yall already on it! Love that!”

Another person called it a ‘W’ on the dev’s part, writing, “W. Hoping to see even more improvements next week and with Reloaded update.” Elsewhere in the thread, a player labeled the fix a “That’s a nice quality-of-life update.”

News about the weapon animation fix has also reached Reddit, where plenty of users are celebrating that they’ll no longer die on the likes of Shipment due to an unavoidable gun animation. However, others have high hopes that marks but one step towards eliminating the sequence across all maps.