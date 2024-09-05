MW3 & Warzone September 5 update patch notes: BAL-27 exploit & Bunker Buster fix

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone’s latest update made a few minor bug fixes, addressed an exploit with the new BAL-27 aftermarket part, and addressed an issue with Bunker Busters in battle royale matches.

In Season 4, a glitch with Trophy Systems made Bunker Breakers unusable for the duration of the match. Raven Software resolved it in the Season 5 update, but the patch introduced another issue that allowed them to obtain an absurd number of Bunker Busters.

The development team quickly sprung into action and temporarily disabled the killstreak. Now that they are back, players found a problem with them getting used too frequently in the same area, so this update makes it harder to use more than one at the same time.

Meanwhile, the JAK Deathmarch turns the BAL-27 into an energy burst gun with a short charge-up time. The aftermarket part performs especially well in multiplayer, but an exploit resulted in infinite ammo.

GAMEPLAY

Bunker Busters Attempting to use a Bunker Buster within close proximity of an already active one will display an “Airspace is too crowded” message.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing players from using a Deployable Buy Station more than once.

Fixed an issue with Utility Boxes not tracking properly in the Social Warzone Rewards Challenge.

Fixed an issue with the Redeploy Drone Beacon not counting towards the “Use 10 Field Upgrades” daily challenge.

Maps

Celship Fixed an issue causing split-screen players to encounter DEV ERROR 12744.



Modes

Cyber Attack Disabled infill sequences on Skidrow and 6 Star to prevent mixed team spawns.



Weapons & Attachments

Assault Rifles

BAL-27 JAK Deathmarch Conversion Kit Fixed an issue allowing the Weapon to have infinite reserve ammunition.



Launchers

Torque 35 Corrected the alignment of the optic reticle before it is drawn.



Zombies

