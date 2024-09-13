MW3 & Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass: All new weapons, skins, more

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are set to share the Season 6 Batte Pass which brings all new Operator skins, weapon Blueprints, and plenty more in-between. Here’s the full rundown on everything included.

A new season in CoD means another new Battle Pass. Like clockwork, Season 5 is being left in the rearview mirror as we barrel toward the final big content drop of the MW3 era.

With Black Ops 6 on the horizon, Season 6 marks the last season in the 2023 title, and it’s set to end on a spooky note. With a raft of chilling new cosmetics, game modes, and more, there’s plenty to see and do, though not everything you earn will carry over.

On top of it all comes the Season 6 Battle Pass to grind through as you tick off everything else. If you’re wondering what’s included, we’ve got the early rundown.

Activision Season 6 is set to take both Warzone and MW3 to spooky town.

Season 6 Battle Pass price

No different from usual, the Season 6 Battle Pass will run you 1,100 CoD Points, roughly the equivalent of $9.99 USD.

Of course, there’s always the option of buying the more expensive version to get some extra goodies, CoD Points, along with some tier skips too. The BlackCell Battle Pass goes for $29.99 USD if you’d prefer to fast-track.

New weapons across MW3 & Warzone

Two new weapons are set to debut as part of the Season 6 Battle Pass, both the DTIR 30-06 Battle Rifle and the Kastov LSW LMG arriving for free.

Both guns are located in different sectors, however, meaning you’ll need to earn your way through the Battle Pass to reach them.

Activision Our first proper look at the Season 6 Battle Pass overview

New Operators and character skins

Three brand new Operators stand out in the Season 6 Battle Pass, though two of them should be quite familiar to longtime CoD fans.

Topping the bill is Michael Myers, yes that Michael Myers from Halloween. As The Haunting event takes over, this iconic murderer sets the scene from day one when Season 6 arrives. Any Ghosts fans will remember how frightening this skin can be in-game.

Activision Ready to hear that chilling Halloween theme in your CoD lobbies? Myers is coming.

Next comes the BlackCell exclusive skin, Alone. Something horrific has happened to our pal Ghost, morphing him into a grotesque three-headed monster. Watch out for this one in your lobbies as Season 6 comes into focus.

Activision Ghost? Are you doing alright buddy?

Rounding out the trio is Slamfire, a new character we know little about at this time, other than their mustache is pretty sweet.

Activision Slamfire sure is one of the CoD Operators of all time.

Alongside the new characters are a number of new skins for existing Operators, we know for certain the following will receive some love:

Farah (x2)

Michael Myers (x1)

Makarov (x1)

Banshee (x1)

Valeria (x1)

Slamfire (x1)

Dokkaebi (x1)

Riptide (x1)

Jabber (x1)

Beyond that, it’s always safe to expect an assortment of Blueprints, stickers, CoD Points, and plenty more throughout. We’ll be sure to update you here with the full rundown on every single reward once Season 6 goes live on September 18.