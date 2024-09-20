How to get secret Gore Cannon blueprint in MW3 & Warzone

The new Purgatory Island mode rewards MW3 and Warzone players with a Gore Cannon blueprint after completing one challenge; here’s how to unlock it.

Season 6 added the Purgatory Limited-Time Mode to the Warzone experience as part of The Haunting event.

From now until October 16, players can hop into the LTM and enjoy squad-based fun set on the Rebirth Island Hellspawn map variant.

In addition to battling one another, squads will complete a wide variety of challenges, with one challenge in particular offering the Gore Cannon blueprint as a reward. Here is what players must do to earn it.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock Warzone’s Gore Cannon blueprint

One “secret challenge” for Purgatory tasks users with surviving for five minutes at Torment Level 5.

Successfully completing this challenge is what results in the Gore Cannon blueprint reward for the RAAL MG.

Activision

Purgatory LTM’s Torment Levels explained

Every time a player eliminates an enemy in Purgatory, their Torment Level will increase as denoted by a series of skull icons positioned beneath the mini-map. As the Torment Level climbs, so, too, does the amount of XP earned per elimination.

Article continues after ad

The downside is that higher Torment Levels increase a player’s visibility on the mini-map, making it easier for their opponents to locate them.

Article continues after ad

Consequently, surviving at Level 5 is no easy feat, especially not for a full five minutes when everyone knows your position.

Notably, it’s worth purchasing the Juggernaut suit at a Buy Station for 40K to help survive the onslaught. It’s a sound option, given that the suit offers lots of head-to-toe protection for the wearer and is an easy way to ensure you’ll survive longer.

With Torment Level 5 reached and the Juggernaut in tow, players going for MW3 and Warzone’s Gore Cannon may want to find a good spot to camp out.

Article continues after ad

For more on Call of Duty Season 6, read up on the latest weapon nerfs and check out the Haunting event’s scariest skin.