MW3 & Warzone Conquest event: All challenges & rewards

Eleni Thomas
Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone Conquest eventActivision

The new MW3 & Warzone event Conquest offers exciting rewards and challenges so here is everything you need to know.

Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is now live and has introduced a new Conquest event, offering players the chance to complete some brand-new challenges and, in turn, earn some fresh rewards.

Unlike many other Call of Duty events, the new challenges for this Conquest event won’t require players to reach a specific target number but will instead require gamers to fill up a progress bar that will increase based on their performance.

These challenges and rewards are not limited to a single game mode. They will be available across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, ensuring all players can participate and earn rewards.

MW3 & Warzone Conquest event dates

This new Call of Duty event began on August 7, 2024, and will run for a week before wrapping up on August 14, 2024.

Therefore, players will only have seven days to complete all challenges and collect rewards.

All challenges and rewards for MW3 & Warzone Conquest event

Below is an outline of all the new challenges introduced as part of the Conquest event and the rewards that can be earned when completing them.

In addition to the rewards players receive for each challenge, completing all six will unlock the SVA 545’s “Locked and Lucky” Weapon Blueprint for free.

RewardMultiplayer ChallengesZombies ChallengesWarzone Challenges
“Holo-Graphic-Violence” Calling CardGet Kills, Assists, Crossfires, and Wins in Free for AllKill Mercs, Get Convoy Keycards, Loot Merc Camps, or Open Stronghold SafesDeploy Redeploy Drone Beacons (R.D.B.)
“Inside the Net” EmblemGet Kills, Assists, and Wins in Team DeathmatchKill Manglers, Mimics, Disciples, or Hellhounds in a Yellow ZoneObtain cards from Biometric Scanners
“Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” Large DecalGet Kills, Assists, Objectives, and Wins in DominationKill Zombies in a Red ZoneComplete Scavenger Contracts
Battle Pass Tier SkipGet Kills, Assists, Objectives, and Wins in Kill ConfirmedComplete at least five Contracts and Exfil or at least one Contract in all Difficulty Regions and Exfil without being downedActivate UAV Towers
“Death’s Match” CharmGet Kills, Assists, Objectives, and Wins in HardpointExfil with any Aetherium Crystal or Aether Tool, or Use Pack-A-PunchBuy Loadout Drops in Buy Stations
“All that Follows” Weapon StickerGet Finishing Moves, Assists, Downs, and Wins in the Slam Deathmatch modeGet Kills with a Handgun, SMG, or Melee WeaponTrade Legendary weapons at Weapon Trade Stations

There you have it, folks! Everything you need to know about the MW3 & Warzone Conquest event running from August 7, 2024 until August 14, 2024.

