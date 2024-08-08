MW3 & Warzone Conquest event: All challenges & rewards

The new MW3 & Warzone event Conquest offers exciting rewards and challenges so here is everything you need to know.

Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is now live and has introduced a new Conquest event, offering players the chance to complete some brand-new challenges and, in turn, earn some fresh rewards.

Unlike many other Call of Duty events, the new challenges for this Conquest event won’t require players to reach a specific target number but will instead require gamers to fill up a progress bar that will increase based on their performance.

Article continues after ad

These challenges and rewards are not limited to a single game mode. They will be available across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, ensuring all players can participate and earn rewards.

This new Call of Duty event began on August 7, 2024, and will run for a week before wrapping up on August 14, 2024.

Therefore, players will only have seven days to complete all challenges and collect rewards.

Article continues after ad

All challenges and rewards for MW3 & Warzone Conquest event

Below is an outline of all the new challenges introduced as part of the Conquest event and the rewards that can be earned when completing them.

Article continues after ad

In addition to the rewards players receive for each challenge, completing all six will unlock the SVA 545’s “Locked and Lucky” Weapon Blueprint for free.

Reward Multiplayer Challenges Zombies Challenges Warzone Challenges “Holo-Graphic-Violence” Calling Card Get Kills, Assists, Crossfires, and Wins in Free for All Kill Mercs, Get Convoy Keycards, Loot Merc Camps, or Open Stronghold Safes Deploy Redeploy Drone Beacons (R.D.B.) “Inside the Net” Emblem Get Kills, Assists, and Wins in Team Deathmatch Kill Manglers, Mimics, Disciples, or Hellhounds in a Yellow Zone Obtain cards from Biometric Scanners “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” Large Decal Get Kills, Assists, Objectives, and Wins in Domination Kill Zombies in a Red Zone Complete Scavenger Contracts Battle Pass Tier Skip Get Kills, Assists, Objectives, and Wins in Kill Confirmed Complete at least five Contracts and Exfil or at least one Contract in all Difficulty Regions and Exfil without being downed Activate UAV Towers “Death’s Match” Charm Get Kills, Assists, Objectives, and Wins in Hardpoint Exfil with any Aetherium Crystal or Aether Tool, or Use Pack-A-Punch Buy Loadout Drops in Buy Stations “All that Follows” Weapon Sticker Get Finishing Moves, Assists, Downs, and Wins in the Slam Deathmatch mode Get Kills with a Handgun, SMG, or Melee Weapon Trade Legendary weapons at Weapon Trade Stations

There you have it, folks! Everything you need to know about the MW3 & Warzone Conquest event running from August 7, 2024 until August 14, 2024.