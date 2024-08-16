How to get Cat-Girl Smile skin in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

The Cat-Girl Smile camo is now available to earn in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone’s Echo Endo Live! event.

Similar to previous Call of Duty events, Echo Endo Live! tasks players with earning mountains of XP to unlock event rewards. Those hoping to access everything must hop into battle royale, multiplayer, and Zombies modes and earn 290,000 XP.

For many, the biggest draw will be the free Cat-Girl Smile skin – the final reward in the event. This hardly counts as an ordinary weapon skin, though.

Article continues after ad

The new animated camo depicts the faces of anime characters sliding across the weapon in real time. In addition, users can equip the camo on any gun they choose in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Here’s how to unlock MW3 and Warzone’s Cat-Girl Smile camo

Since it’s the last reward in the event, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players can only access the Cat-Girl Smile camo after earning 290,000 XP in the Echo Endo Live! event.

The event kicked off on August 14 and will conclude on August 21, meaning Activision gave users seven days to unlock every available reward.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision

Playing modes that typically last longer should help speed up the process to some extent. For instance, Warzone Resurgence matches last as long as someone in the squad remains alive to keep going.

Plus, those who have Double XP Tokens may want to activate them for Echo Endo Live! since they’ll provide double the XP earnings while active.

Lastly, buying and equipping the event’s featured skins will also expedite the XP earning process. The Cyber Cat, Kabuto, Mikan Endo, and Miryou Echo skins will reward an additional 2,500 XP for every game played. Each one is available in Tracer Packs, which cost around 2,400 COD Points.

Article continues after ad

All Echo Endo Live! event rewards

Peace Pose (Weapon Sticker) – 10,000 XP

Double XP Token – 20,500 XP

Mic’s On (Decal) – 37,200 XP

Double Weapon XP Token – 55,000 XP

Little But Fierce (Charm) – 78,000 XP

Tier Skip (Battle Pass) – 105,000 XP

Secret Keeper (Emblem) – 140,000 XP

Bang (Calling Card) – 180,500 XP

Double Battle Pass XP Token – 230,500 XP

Cat-Girl Smile (Weapon Camo) – 290,000 XP

Call of Duty players trying to unlock the Cat-Girl Smile camo may also want to check out Activision’s plans to overhaul COD HQ for Black Ops 6.