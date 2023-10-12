MW3 visibility continues to improve with potential health bar addition

Sledgehammer Games continues to listen to the Call of Duty community by investigating the idea of health bars in MW3.

Visibility issues have been the main focus of the MW3 beta since it was released to the public at the start of October. Players urged Sledgehammer to add more clarity on others in their games to avoid mixing up the enemy team with allies.

When the beta launched on PlayStation exclusively, the only way to tell allied players apart from enemies was a dot above their heads. A blue dot meant the player was an ally while a red dot meant the player was an enemy. But this lack of clarity resulted in teammates shooting at each other instead of at the other team.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the patch notes for the latest beta, Sledgehammer revealed that they had added player names above the player models to make visibility easier. Despite being an improvement, fans of the game were hoping for additional measures to be taken.

Modern Warfare 3 Trello board reveals possible health bar addition

Observant players noticed that the public Trello board for MW3 has a section for health bars which has been labeled “Investigating.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This does not guarantee the addition of health bars to the game but it does mean that it is something that the studio is currently looking into.

Article continues after ad

Health bars have been missing from Call of Duty since Black Ops Cold War which was released in 2021. Vanguard, which was produced by Sledgehammer, and MW2 both lacked this feature and opted for just name plates instead.

Article continues after ad

Cold War had the option for players to have a health bar at the bottom left of the screen as well as above the heads of enemies. Both of which were toggleable through the settings within the game.

Article continues after ad

So far players have been impressed by the progress that Sledgehammer is making to MW3 despite it still being in beta. Many fans have been praising Sledgehammer, saying that their communication and attention to the community has been a ‘W’.