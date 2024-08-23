MW3 players say shotgun “cheat code” ruins Snipers Only playlist

Because players have found a way to use a shotgun “cheat code” in MW3’s Snipers Only mode, some think the playlist is ruined.

Modern Warfare 3’s Season 2 update introduced Snipers Only, a playlist that invites players to quick scope their way to victory in Team Deathmatch and Domination.

Most importantly, as the name suggests, this particular mode bans all guns barring Sniper Rifles. Players do not have access to their Tactical and Lethal Equipment, either.

Article continues after ad

However, the addition of a new attachment in Season 5 allows players to bend the rules in their favor a bit. A user in the MW3 subreddit pointed out that the “MORS AMP is a cheat code for snipers only.”

The JAK Widemouth Barrel is a Conversion Kit used for MORS sniper rifles that basically transforms the long-range weapon into a close-range menace.

In other words, this already powerful sniper rifle now has the aftermarket parts necessary to evolve into a shotgun. And because the gun itself is still in the sniper class, it gets a pass in Snipers Only.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Congrats you just killed this Playlist lol,” someone replied in the Reddit thread.

Another person claimed to have played a match where one opponent was “nonstop” killing everyone with this version of the rifle in hand.

Other Call of Duty players noted the problem arose previously and quickly received a fix, only for the cheat to resurface just a few days later.

Meanwhile, some think this is only one of the issues plaguing Snipers Only, since the Longbow is also equippable in the MW3 mode. “Idk how you f*** up such a simple and easy game mode,” one user wrote in frustration.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Modern Warfare 3 developers have not confirmed whether a permanent fix for the shotgun exploit is currently in the works.