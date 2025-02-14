MW3 shotgun shreds through enemies in Warzone and nobody is using it

While the short-range meta in Warzone has been dominated by the C9, Jackal, PPSh, and other SMGs, this shotgun from Modern Warfare 3 can still pack a serious punch while annoying your enemies.

Over the years, different shotgun metas have dominated and frustrated Warzone players in equal measure.

We all remember the “doof doof” meta in Verdansk, with the R9-0 shotgun with Dragon’s Breath Rounds giving opponents absolutely no chance of fighting back.

Now, while shotguns have been brought down to a more balanced level, there are certain builds that still rip through enemies and are incredibly fun if you’re bored of running the same SMGs every game.

Article continues after ad

Riveter ammo attachment makes it lethal

With the Riveter shotgun, you can do some serious damage, but the ammo type you equip is incredibly important. Here’s the build you’ll want to use:

Muzzle : Crown Breaker Choke

: Crown Breaker Choke Barrel : SA Draven-20 Long Barrel

: SA Draven-20 Long Barrel Magazine : 30 Round Mag

: 30 Round Mag Laser : SL Razorhawk Laser Sight

: SL Razorhawk Laser Sight Ammunition: .410 Gauge Ball

Activision The Riveter is one of the most underrated guns in Warzone right now.

As you can see, this is a fairly standard shotty loadout, with a long barrel to improve damage range and an extended magazine, which is vital on any weapon in Warzone.

Article continues after ad

The most important thing to remember here is that you don’t want to use the Incendiary Rounds, despite this being the go-to on any shotty in previous metas. Instead, you want to use the .410 Gauge Ball ammo, which is much easier to control while also increasing damage.

Article continues after ad

The only attachment here that isn’t necessary is the SL Razorhawk Laser Light, but since we like to utilize Tac Stance, this is the best overall option. Alternatively, you could pick a different laser or a stock that will improve your movement, such as the Demo LTS Stock.

The Riveter is extremely easy to control and has surprisingly solid range for a full-auto shotgun, making it a lethal threat that your opponents won’t have prepared for.

Article continues after ad

Make sure you give it a try because you’ll no doubt catch some enemies off guard, especially when playing in close-quarters fights where you’re almost guaranteed to win if you hit your shots.