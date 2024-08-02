MW3 shotgun dominates close-range in Warzone but hardly anyone is using it

You don’t often see shotguns in Warzone anymore, and gone are the days of the “doof doof” dominating in Verdansk. Now, though, this shotty is secretly dominating in close-range fights, especially in Resurgence on Rebirth Island.

Shotguns can be a formidable opponent to come up against in Warzone, especially when they’re in the right hands, but with current weapon balancing, it’s not always easy to thrive with one.

This is especially true when guns like the Superi 46 and FJX Horus continue to dominate the meta.

However, with the best Reclaimer 18 class, you can do some serious damage and even take out your opponents in two shots, meaning you could take on even the strongest meta SMGs if you shoot straight.

Here’s how we recommend building yours for Resurgence:

Barrel : Discourager 900 Heavy Barrel

: Discourager 900 Heavy Barrel Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Underbarrel : FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop Ammunition : 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Rear Grip: Haste XV Grip Tape

While these are our recommended attachments, we would always advise to try some different builds and play around with it to find a version of this that works best for you.

Use this as a secondary to a long-range gun such as the STG44 or TAQ Eradicator and you’ll be on to a winner. We would also advise using the gun in Tac Stance for best results — just aim in, spam the trigger and you should be fine.

At a very short, point blank range, you’ll down your enemy in two shots, while up to 10 metres will be around 3 shots instead.

That’s why the gun particularly excels in Resurgence modes, where fights are naturally going to be much closer than in Urzikstan. This will be lethal when patrolling Control Centre or trying to take down the multitude of players running around Prison — not to mention even more potent in thos tight endgame situations.