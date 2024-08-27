MW3 rifle is “better than ever” in Warzone after buff but it still has a catch

One of Modern Warfare 3’s most powerful marksman rifles is “better than ever” in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. However, it still comes with a bit of a catch.

Even though we’ve had COD Next and the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are still going strong with new updates and changes.

When it comes to the battle royale side of things, the Warzone meta has shifted again with the new Season 5 Reloaded update. As it stands, the Striker, Pulemyot 762, BAL-27, and Static-HV are dominating in Urzikstan. Yet, they’re not the only options.

The meta is, right now, more open than ever before and the MCW 6.8 is on the fringes of that. As per Warzone guru WhosImmortal, the semi-automatic marksman rifle is one of the most powerful guns in the game. Yet, that semi-auto mode means it does come with a bit of a catch.

“The MCW 6.8, already a top-tier marksman actually got buffed as well with a better rate of fire and lower torso multiplier buff,” he said in his August 24 video, putting it firmly in the top tier of Warzone meta options.

“It is limited here because its ammo glitches out a lot with its 60-round mag not actually showing up in-game. And, it is semi-auto so that skill gap is there but this is one of the best long-range TTK options if you’re really good with semi-auto guns. So, this becoming better than ever is one to check out if you haven’t messed around with it in some time.”

Timestamp of 7:30

Despite being popular in the early goings, the MCW 6.8 has dropped off considerably since. According to WZRanked stats, it sits as the 36th most popular gun in the game. That puts it behind the DG-56, newly nerfed RPK, and Kastov 762.

So, if you’re a semi-auto master, give it a go. You’ll be repaid in spades.