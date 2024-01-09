MW3 players want nerfs for “ridiculous” snipers beating SMGs up-close

Modern Warfare 3 players have called for nerfs to a number of “ridiculous” weapons that are dominating SMGs up close in situations where they shouldn’t be.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty players have been constantly annoyed by the TTK – Time To Kill – of different weapons in multiplayer and Warzone.

With some weapons feeling like they delete enemies in one shot, and others taking all day to gun someone down, they’ve consistently asked the CoD devs to try and get things in line. Things had been looking up with the start of Modern Warfare 3’s cycle – unless it was a weapon from Modern Warfare 2 – because of health changes.

Fast forward a few weeks, however, and there have been plenty of complaints from players. Many of these have centered around guns being too powerful rather than underpowered, which has been the case in the case, and now there are two guns causing headaches.

Modern Warfare 3 players want long-range weapons nerfed for beating SMGs

A number of players have called out the Longbow and KV Inhibitor as being “ridiculous” because they can both beat SMGs in close-range fights.

“It’s so f**king ridiculous losing a close-range gunfight with an SMG against a sniper despite not missing a shot seriously who thought that a fast ads sniper in a 150 health game was a good idea????” decried one annoyed fan. “As soon as I saw this bolt-action AK47 lookin ass 40 round mf magazine sniper in the beta, I knew it was going to be a problem for us non-sweats in MP,” another added.

“There needs to be some sort of penalty for using a goddamn LONG RANGE WEAPON at arms length. If shottys can barely 1 shot at close range why can snipers 1 shot at any range??” commented another.

Some players chimed in with suggestions for changes too, and not just changing the two weapons damage profiles. “They just need more flinch with low zoom scopes,” one player suggested

The Season 1 Reloaded update might come a little too soon for any serious changes, but Season 2 comes in early February, and that could be a little more realistic if momentum grows from players.