MW3 players want missing Modern Warfare perk to return: “Best of the best”

Modern Warfare 3 players want a perk that some believe is the “best of the best” to make a return in the new Call of Duty title. Though, others are skeptical.

The last few years of Call of Duty releases have produced a fair bit of blending between different games. This has, in large part, been due to Warzone and there being a meld of weapons, equipment, and cosmetics in the battle royale.

When something is eventually cut out as the previous game’s cycle gives way to the newer game, that naturally causes players to be nostalgic and want the return of different things that they’re missing.

Well, with Modern Warfare 3’s cycle getting underway, that’s just starting to happen. However, it isn’t a particular weapon that players want to return. No, they’re after a perk that hasn’t made its way into the new game.

Modern Warfare 3 players want Quick Fix to return

The perk in question? Well, that’d be Quick Fix. The health regen booster has been a staple of the recent Modern Warfare titles and a fan-favorite in Warzone too. But it hasn’t made its way over to Modern Warfare 3, and that’s got fans annoyed.

“Anyone miss the Quick Fix perk? I really want this perk to come back,” stated one player, whipping up agreements from others. “Best of the best perk. Quick Fix needs to return,” added one.

“Yep, feel like the regen rate is way too slow in this s*it,” commented another. They really need to add this perk, I’m killing 2 enemies and dying anyways, high TTK with slow healing is the dumbest s*it ever,” agreed another.

Some players pointed out that, with the new perk system in MW3, it may not be feasible to have Quick Fix at any point. However, some suggested that players should run the Medbox field upgrade as an alternative.

“As much as I love Quick Fix, it would be busted without some drawbacks in this game. Maybe make it a vest that blocks boots so you can’t be a silent rampaging killer,” another player argued.

