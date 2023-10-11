MW3 players vote for their favorite and least-favorite maps from the beta

Skidrow and Estate were the talk of the MW3 beta opening weekend on PlayStation, with one being the clear favorite among players.

Each year a new Call of Duty title comes out, and with it comes a new set of maps. Some games have released with original concepts for map designs, while others have opted to remake maps from previous games.

The four throwback maps included with the MW3 beta were Favela, Estate, Rust, and Skidrow.

While these are not all the maps that will come with the game upon release, they are the few that Sledgehammer felt were ready to be played.

Skidrow voted as the best map in the MW3 beta

When a vote was sent to Reddit to see which maps of the beta were best received by the community, the results favored the smaller maps, while the larger map, Estate, was left out of the conversation.

Out of the over 400 votes, Skidrow was voted as the best map by 45% of the players with 180 votes, while Estate was only liked by 11% with only 46 votes. One Reddit user seemed to sum up the views of the voters perfectly.

“Skidrow plays a lot better than I remember it playing, and Estate plays a lot worse than I remember it playing,” said Dull-Caterpillar.

Others within the thread sung Skidrow’s praises as well, saying that the spawns being consistent was one of the best things about the map.

Another round of the MW3 beta will open this upcoming weekend for Xbox and PC players who will get the chance to voice their own opinions on the four playable maps.