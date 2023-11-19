MW3 players slam “boring” Zombies update that drastically nerfs hordes

Modern Warfare 3 players are hitting out at the “lame” Zombies updated that has drastically nerfed hordes.

Modern Warfare 3 launched with a Zombies mode, developed by masters of the game Treyarch. Shifting from the usual round-based gameplay fans are used to, the mode has been a breath of fresh air for players.

In the recent November 17 update, the devs made a few tweaks to the zombies mode, making various stability and map fixes. Among the changes, the developers reduced the number of zombies that spawn at exfil locations to improve the game’s stability.

Article continues after ad

However, players are now hitting out at the “boring” update, which has drastically reduced hordes.

Article continues after ad

MW3 players left furious after Zombies horde nerf

In a November 18 Reddit thread, one MW3 player shared a video of a comparison before and after the update. The sub-minute-long video shows waves of zombies that would rush players as they try to exfil before the update.

However, after the changes, only a handful of zombies can be seen at the exfil site, leaving players feeling pretty underwhelmed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In another Reddit thread, one hit out and slammed the mode as “boring” and “lame” — explaining it used to feel like a challenge to exfil.

Article continues after ad

“The point of exfill was to feel like a challenge, like a zombie invasion, to see if you were able to make it out successfully,” they said. “Now you just walk out like nothing with only 10 zombies standing there, it’s lame.”

Article continues after ad

“Some of my exfils doing it solo was intense. Now… It’s just bad,” wrote another. “I didn’t think it was this bad. I heard they reduced them but never got the chance to play before. Godamn these devs are sh*t,” a third added.

Article continues after ad

Instead of reducing the amount of zombies in the game, players suggested other ways that the devs can help improve stability. “I don’t know why they don’t just shrink the amount of players instead of nerfing the zombies if they want to fix stability,” said one. “There’s no benefit to 24 people in the server.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll just have to wait and see whether or not the devs will revert the changes and look for other options to improve stability.