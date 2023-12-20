MW3 players demand removal of gun cocking animation during respawn

MW3 player frustration is mounting, with players voicing their opinions on gun animations when respawning.

MW3‘s smaller maps are some of the most efficient ways to grind through the game’s various challenges. Camo challenges can be completed in a few days, all thanks to the power of Rustment 24/7, the brutal gauntlet of Rust, Shipment, and Meat.

That said, the blender of small maps has led to an increase in player frustration, especially if that’s all you play. Spawns have been inconsistent in MW3, but are worse in the smaller maps, as you can imagine. Compound spawns with bombarding Killstreaks, flashes, shotguns, and more, and player critiques are going to pile up.

A new topic of ire has arisen, with players demanding the developers remove the gun cocking animation that takes place during respawn.

MW3 players frustrated with gun cocking animations

The past few entries of CoD introduced a new layer of realism across the board. One of the smaller details includes the gun cocking animation that takes place when you respawn or spawn into a match.

It’s not inherently a problem since most maps are medium or bigger, meaning you’ll have time to pull off the animation before encountering a foe. However, the problem is much more notable on Rustment 24/7 since you will spawn on top of an enemy a lot and are left helpless as you try to cock the gun to defend yourself.

This has led one ModernWarfareIII subreddit user to voice their frustration with the mechanic, citing how it’s an otherwordly pain, especially in hardcore modes and on Shipment.

Unsurprisingly, this wasn’t an unpopular opinion, with loads of players chiming in. “Grinding a shotty and half my deaths are on spawn because a guy is right in my face, and I can’t do anything,” one player stated.

Circling back to the topic of realism, another user jested: “I’m supposed to believe that my henati cat boy operator is going into an op on a shipping vessel with an unchambered round?” While more of a lighthearted jest, skins in MW3 and CoD, in general, have been a topic of division in recent years.

A recent thread in the game’s subreddit countered these types of posts, claiming Rustment 24/7 players have “rotted people’s brains.” It’s almost as if the poster knew this new post would come sooner or later.

While it’s unlikely Sledgehammer Games fully removes the animation, it would be a nice compromise to see a speed-up of said animation. Sledgehammer frequents the forums quite a bit, so stay tuned for any potential changes.