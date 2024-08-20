MW3 players delighted as fan-favorite mode finally returns for first time in years

Modern Warfare 3 fans are ecstatic as a popular multiplayer mode is being brought in Season 5 Reloaded for the first time in a few years.

Back in 2019, when the Modern Warfare series was rebooted, many fans were worried it would just be a nostalgia trip – rehashing the best of Call of Duty 4, as well as the original Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare.

That wasn’t the case, however. The single-player story was brand-new, multiplayer was pretty different, and, of course, there was Warzone.

Article continues after ad

When it comes to the multiplayer side of things, MW 2019 introduced us to Cyber Attack. The Search And Destroy-esque mode saw players battle for control of a device before having to plant it on an enemy position.

Even though new games have come out, and fans have called for its return, Cyber Attack has been left to MW 2019. Well, that is until the arrival of Season 5 Reloaded in Modern Warfare 3 as the popular mode will return.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Friends are excited and the Cyber community is happy that it’s returning. Been fighting for this since Season 1 and seen many posts about wanting for this mode to return and we did it!” Redditor Gamerquestions1 posted.

“I’ll be playing it religiously,” another player chimed in. “FINALLYYYYYYYYYYY,” another said. “So keen for cyber!!!!” commented another.

Activision Cyber Attack made its Call of Duty debut with Modern Warfare in October 2019.

Sledgehammer also confirmed that there will be a Hardcore version too. “Yes, there will be a Hardcore playlist for Cyber Attack,” they commented on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

Sadly, the Piccadilly map from Modern Warfare 2019 – which was another fan-favorite for Cyber Attack – isn’t returning. You’ll just have to make do with the likes of Favela and Terminal.

On top of that, Season 5 Reloaded will also see the return of a Paintball mode. So, longtime CoD fans are eating.